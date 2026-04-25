Mohamed Salah’s injury casts shadow just 46 days before 2026 World Cup as Arne Slot offers worrying update after substitution in Liverpool’s victory

Mohamed Salah has become the focus of fresh concern after Liverpool’s latest victory, with the Egyptian star suffering an injury just 46 days before the 2026 World Cup. Manager Arne Slot now faces an anxious wait, as both Liverpool and Egypt hope the forward avoids a serious setback at a critical stage of the season.

Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 3-1 at Anfield to strengthen its push for UEFA Champions League qualification, but the result was overshadowed by Salah’s second-half substitution. With only a handful of matches left in his Anfield career, the timing could hardly be worse.

The Reds took an important three points thanks to goals from Alexander Isak, Andy Robertson, and Florian Wirtz. The victory moved the club into the top four and improved its chances of returning to Europe’s elite competition next season.

Yet much of the post-match discussion centered on Salah. The 33-year-old went down near the hour mark, immediately grabbing the back of his left leg before being replaced by Jeremie Frimpong.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks dejected during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match.

Supporters inside Anfield gave him a standing ovation as he walked off, and Salah applauded all sides of the stadium. Given his confirmed summer departure, many instantly feared it may have been an emotional farewell.

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What happened to Salah?

Early reports from The Independent indicate Salah may have suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg. He is expected to undergo scans and medical tests to determine the extent of the damage. The moment appeared serious because Salah rarely leaves matches voluntarily.

That fact alone increased concern among Liverpool staff and fans. His body language also drew attention, with several outlets reporting he looked distressed as he made his way to the sideline. For a player known for durability, it was an unusual sight.

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What did Arne Slot say?

Slot did little to calm fears after the final whistle, admitting there is genuine uncertainty around the player’s condition. The Dutch coach stressed that tests are still needed before any timeline can be confirmed. “Another win and another injury. It’s the story of our season,” the Dutch manager said.

“It’s too early to say but we all know Mo and how hard it is for him to leave the pitch. For Mo to leave the pitch, it shows you something but we have to wait and see how bad it is.” Later, he added: “We don’t know, that is the best answer I can give… We simply don’t know but what we do know is that the season in four weeks is over.”

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Slot also tried to offer hope by pointing to Salah’s professionalism. “What I do know about Mo is he has taken such good care of his body all these years that he will have the minimum time required to recover from an injury.”

What does the injury mean for Egypt?

The injury concern extends far beyond Liverpool. Egypt is set to return to the World Cup, and Salah remains the national side’s captain, leader, and biggest star. The African nation has already qualified and will open its campaign on June 15 against Belgium in Seattle.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt

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Group matches against Iran and New Zealand follow, meaning preparation time is now limited. If the hamstring issue proves significant, Salah could arrive at the tournament lacking rhythm or even facing a race to be fit. That would be a major blow for a team built around his influence.