Brazil star Vinicius Junior picks Ronaldo’s Portugal, Messi’s Argentina among standouts for 2026 World Cup

Vinicius Junior is expected to be one of the leaders of the Brazil national team, who, in the middle of a rebuild under head coach Carlo Ancelotti, will be tasked with delivering a sixth star for the Canarinha at the 2026 World Cup. With less than five months before the tournament begins, the Real Madrid forward made a bold statement, placing Lionel Messi’s Argentina national team and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal national team among the strongest sides heading into the competition.

As defending champions, Argentina will carry the responsibility of backing up what they accomplished in Qatar in 2022, while Portugal is enjoying one of their most promising stretches in recent memory. Although both squads are approaching the latter stages of Messi and Ronaldo, their iconic leaders’ careers, there are still several other contenders capable of spoiling their run.

Speaking with Spanish YouTuber Ibai Llanos, Vinicius was asked which national teams he respects most ahead of the tournament, and the Brazilian delivered a direct answer: “There are some very good ones, but I really like Portugal—how Portugal play—Spain, France, and Argentina. I think those four have the best teams, right? Because they’ve been playing together for a long time now. Since the last World Cup, they’ve changed very few players, and that makes a big difference.“

The forward emphasized that continuity within squads is crucial in establishing true title contenders. Asked specifically about Spain, Vinicius didn’t hesitate. “Spain are always very strong. They have young players, and the experienced players also have a lot of quality. They did well at the Euros, and I think they’ll do very well at the World Cup too,” he concluded.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil during friendly match against Japan.

What about Brazil?

Brazil remain one of the most decorated and historically significant national teams in soccer, but compared to Vinicius’ highlighted contenders (Portugal, Spain, France, and Argentina) the Seleção have lacked stability in recent years. After going through four different managers since the last World Cup and sitting fifth in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, they haven’t looked like clear favorites in South America, though belief within the squad remains strong.

Vinicius, while reiterating that winning the World Cup with Brazil is one of his biggest dreams, also pointed to the optimism generated since Ancelotti’s arrival: “The coach has changed a bit of how the fans see us. We’ve played better since he arrived. We’re happier and calmer too. He gives us the calmness we need, and the country always wants more, right? Because it’s been such a long time since we last won, people want to win again.

The forward then highlighted how deeply the tournament resonates across the country. “Hopefully it can be with us this year, because in Brazil the World Cup is very different. When there’s a World Cup in Brazil, there’s no school, no work, nothing. The whole country stops,” Vinicius added.

Ancelotti as Brazil coach

After a stretch of disappointing results, the Brazilian Football Confederation opted to appoint Ancelotti for the second half of 2025. The Italian, after three decades coaching in Europe, left Real Madrid in late May and embraced the challenge of managing a national team for the first time in his career.

Vinicius Junior is subbed off by Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil.

Vinicius, who starred under Ancelotti in Madrid before reuniting with him on the international stage, also spoke about their relationship. “He could be my grandfather,” he joked. “But he treats us very well. He knows how to manage relationships with the players, and he’s doing very well. Hopefully we can win this World Cup. Whenever he calls me, he says, ‘You know we’re going to win the World Cup, right?‘”

Across the six matches Ancelotti has overseen so far, Brazil has recorded three wins, one draw, and two losses, with four friendlies remaining before the World Cup begins. Despite lacking the long-term continuity Vinicius praised in other contenders, the star forward, the squad, and the coaching staff all believe they can still push their way into the title conversation.

