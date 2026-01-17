Lionel Messi set to be joined by Argentine striker as Inter Miami offer $15 million for Liga MX star

As the squad begins preseason preparations under head coach Javier Mascherano, Inter Miami are targeting an Argentine striker who has stood out in Liga MX and could become a new attacking partner for Lionel Messi.

German Berterame has emerged as the top target for the Herons as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of the 2026 season, a campaign in which they aim not only to defend their Major League Soccer title but also to compete for continental glory in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

“I can confirm that there has been an approach and that there is an offer that is interesting for Berte and could also become interesting for us,” said Jose Antonio Noriega, Sporting Chairman of Monterrey, in an interview shared by reporter Felipe Galindo on X.

However, the Liga MX executive explained that a move to MLS is not yet finalized. “We are analyzing it because it comes at an inconvenient time. We are competing and there is not much time to react. But it is attractive for Berte and might not be bad for us, if we are able to replace him.”

Monterrey striker German Berterame.

Reports indicate that Inter Miami are willing to pay the full release clause in German Berterame’s contract with Monterrey, which is believed to be around $15 million. That would represent another significant investment from the Florida club, which has reportedly made major commitments in recent weeks for Rodrigo De Paul, Tadeo Allende, and Baltasar Rodriguez.

Who is German Berterame?

Inter Miami’s offer to Monterrey reflects Javier Mascherano’s needs as he continues shaping his squad for the 2026 season. Although Luis Suarez has renewed his contract for one more year, all signs point to him not being part of the regular starting lineup, as was the case during decisive matches in the 2025 MLS season.

In that context, the arrival of German Berterame would be an ideal solution to fill the attacking gap. The 27-year-old center forward was born in Argentina and developed at San Lorenzo, but has spent most of his professional career in Liga MX with Atletico de San Luis and Monterrey.

The 99 goals Berterame has scored in 245 matches since arriving in Liga MX in 2019 have made him one of the league’s standout players. That success, combined with fierce competition for spots on the Argentina national team, led him to become a naturalized Mexican citizen and earn six appearances for the Mexico national team between 2024 and 2025.

Inter Miami could be forced to make roster changes

Given the rumored financial figures, German Berterame’s arrival could make him the third Designated Player on the roster, alongside Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul. That scenario could impact the club’s final squad construction and accelerate the departure of another player.

“Inter Miami currently had two Designated Player slots and four Under-22 Initiative players,” reporter Jose Armando noted on X. “If Berterame arrives as a Designated Player, Inter Miami will have to make a decision, particularly involving one of two players: Telasco Segovia, whose future in 2026 was already uncertain, and Tomas Aviles, who saw very limited playing time under Javier Mascherano last season.”

These rumors come at a time when Segovia has been linked with a possible move to La Liga to join Real Betis. Meanwhile, Aviles’ chances of earning minutes appear increasingly limited following the arrival of another center back, Micael. All of these factors could prove decisive as Inter Miami finalize their roster for the 2026 season.

