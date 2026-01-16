Lionel Messi could get a Colombian teammate as Inter Miami reportedly pursue $5 million defender

Just over a month remains until Inter Miami’s official 2026 season kicks off. With the goal of being as prepared as possible, the club is negotiating to bring in reinforcements who can support Lionel Messi. A Colombian center-back is reportedly under consideration.

“Romaña has a concrete inquiry from Inter Miami,” journalist Renzo Pantich reported. The 27-year-old defender has played the past two seasons with San Lorenzo in Argentina, appearing in 83 matches and scoring one goal.

Johan Romaña’s defensive solidity in Argentina’s Liga Profesional has not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from several clubs, including River Plate. “River only have a salary agreement with the player, but not with San Lorenzo,” added Pantich.

Reports indicate San Lorenzo’s intention is to let Johan Romaña go only if an offer meets their full expectations. The rumored fee is $5 million for 100% of the Colombian defender’s rights.

Johan Romaña playing for San Lorenzo vs. River Plate.

“From the player’s side, they believe River will not pay what San Lorenzo are currently asking. If for some reason River don’t complete the deal and Inter Miami offer a solid payment plan, this could be interesting,” journalist Gonzalo Orellano reported on AZZ Streaming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami reportedly secure sixth signing for 2026 in MLS Next Pro prospect

Inter Miami revamp their defense

During the 2025 season, it became clear that Inter Miami’s strength was in their attack. Led by Lionel Messi, they demonstrated a wide variety of ways to challenge opponents and had strong performances from other players as well, including Tadeo Allende and Mateo Silvetti.

However, their defensive weaknesses were exposed on multiple occasions, a situation that could have been worsened by the departures of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. Aware of this, club executives and coach Javier Mascherano focused on signing defensive players.

So far in the January transfer window, the Herons have concentrated almost exclusively on strengthening their defense. They signed goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, right-back Facundo Mura, left-back Sergio Reguilon, center-back Micael, and defensive midfielder David Ayala. Interest in Johan Romaña would add another name to this list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami and River Plate cross paths in January market

If reports about Inter Miami’s interest in Johan Romaña are confirmed, it would be the fourth player connection between the Herons and River Plate this winter. The Argentine club also pursued Facundo Mura, a battle that the reigning MLS champions ultimately won.

A similar situation occurred with Tadeo Allende, for whom both clubs negotiated with Celta Vigo, ultimately resulting in his contract renewal with Inter Miami. There were even rumors of Javier Mascherano’s interest in Paulo Diaz, a Chilean center-back under contract with River Plate.