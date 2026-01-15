Lionel Messi could lose Inter Miami teammate as La Liga’s Betis reportedly target MLS Cup winner

Inter Miami have been active in the January transfer market, signing several players to support Lionel Messi ahead of the 2026 Major League Soccer season. However, the club has also seen several departures, and that list could grow with another player reportedly being pursued by a La Liga club.

“Real Betis are back in the hunt for Telasco Segovia, midfielder for Inter Miami,” Mundo Deportivo reported Thursday, citing Estadio Deportivo. Segovia was one of the key players for the Herons during the 2025 season, so his departure would represent a significant loss.

After joining Inter Miami from Casa Pia AC of Portugal at the start of last year, Segovia featured heavily under head coach Javier Mascherano. Across MLS, Leagues Cup, CONCACAF Champions Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup competitions, the midfielder played 55 matches, recording 13 goals and 4 assists.

However, Telasco’s role was not consistent throughout the season. He started regularly as a left-sided midfielder in the first half of the campaign, often serving as Messi’s creative partner. But he lost that prominence when Baltasar Rodriguez reached peak fitness, which relegated the Venezuelan to the bench.

Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia.

With Baltasar Rodriguez’s continuation almost secured in a deal worth around $4.5 million with Racing Club, Telasco Segovia may once again face a challenging situation regarding his place in the team for the 2026 season. That could be decisive in determining his future.

Real Betis’ alleged plans for Segovia

Real Betis’ pursuit of an attacking midfielder like Telasco Segovia faces certain limitations that could work in Inter Miami’s favor. “The verdiblanco side plans to sign the Venezuelan in the summer, as they do not want to pay a large fee for the remainder of the season,” Mundo Deportivo reports, highlighting an important factor in thinking about the near future of the Herons.

If Betis indeed plan to delay negotiations for Telasco Segovia until the summer, it would mean adding him only for the start of the 2026-27 European season. But for Inter Miami, this would still pose an immediate issue: the MLS season runs on a calendar-year basis, so the club would need to find a replacement for Segovia mid-season, an undesirable scenario.

Betis and Inter Miami linked through more than one player

Amid a very busy January transfer window, with clubs from all continents pursuing arrivals and departures, the paths of Inter Miami and Real Betis seem destined to intersect.

Speculation around Telasco Segovia is not the only link between the reigning MLS Cup champions and the La Liga club; another South American midfielder, Giovani Lo Celso, is also involved.

For weeks, it has been reported that Inter Miami intend to sign the Argentina national team player, with some reports indicating that the club even made him a personal offer. However, recent updates show a setback for Messi’s club. Journalist Juan Manuel Viera on DSports Radio confirmed that Lo Celso has decided to remain at Real Betis, definitively closing the door on a possible MLS transfer in January.