Kylian Mbappe awaits new boss after 2026 FIFA World Cup: Manchester United learns Zinedine Zidane’s future decision as France starts formal steps for Didier Deschamps’ successor

A generational shift is quietly taking shape behind the scenes of French soccer. While Kylian Mbappe continues to carry the present and future of the national side on the pitch, powerful decisions are being prepared far from the spotlight. At the same time, Zinedine Zidane — a name that still defines an era — has reached a pivotal crossroads in his managerial journey.

As France looks beyond the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Premier League giant Manchester United reassesses its own plans, one storyline has begun to connect international ambition, legacy management, and elite coaching succession. Something significant is coming for Les Bleus — and it will reshape the environment Mbappe leads in the years ahead.

For more than a decade, the French national soccer team has been defined by continuity. Under Didier Deschamps, the nation reclaimed global dominance, winning the World Cup and consistently competing at the highest level. But that era is approaching its natural conclusion. According to L’Equipe, the French Football Federation has already begun formal internal procedures to plan for the post-Deschamps period.

Although no public announcement is expected before the World Cup in North America, preparations are no longer theoretical. Deschamps has made it clear that the 2026 tournament will be his final competition in charge, forcing the Federation to move decisively rather than wait passively. Within French soccer circles, there has long been a shared assumption about who should follow Deschamps. The profile required is rare: global authority, dressing-room credibility, tactical intelligence, and cultural resonance. One figure fits all of those criteria.

Kylian Mbappe and Didier Deschamps

Behind closed doors, discussions are already underway. While contracts remain unsigned and confidentiality is paramount, mutual interest is described as genuine and advanced. The Federation sees this individual as the ideal leader to guide the next generation — one shaped around Mbappe as its central figure. Crucially, this potential successor is not simply waiting. He is already thinking structurally.

The decision revealed: Zidane set for France after 2026

The decision France is preparing for is the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as national team manager after the 2026 World Cup. Multiple reports confirm that the 53-year-old is actively assembling a future backroom staff, a strong signal that this is no longer speculative. His long-time assistant, David Bettoni, is expected to be central to the project, just as he was during Zidane’s most successful years in club soccer.

L’Equipe reports that Zidane wants to expand the technical structure beyond the current setup, including data analysts and performance specialists, reflecting a modernized approach designed to maximize elite talent — particularly attacking stars like Mbappe. What’s more, the French FA believes his leadership style and aura make him uniquely suited to manage a squad filled with global superstars while maintaining harmony and authority.

Kylian Mbappe (R) is greeted by former Real Madrid player and coach, Zinedine Zidane

Why Manchester United now looks elsewhere

This clarity has ripple effects beyond international soccer. For years, Manchester United has been linked with Zidane whenever instability arises. With managerial uncertainty once again gripping Old Trafford, his name inevitably resurfaced.

However, Zidane’s future direction effectively removes him from contention. He has previously acknowledged his reservations about managing in England, famously telling L’Equipe: “I understand English, but I don’t fully master it.” That statement, combined with France’s strategic planning, makes it increasingly clear that Zidane’s next role will not be at club level — and certainly not in the Premier League.