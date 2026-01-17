How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Shabab in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Al Shabab on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Al Nassr vs Al Shabab WHAT Saudi Pro League WHEN 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT • Saturday, January 17, 2025 WHERE Fox Soccer Plus, Fubo

Match Overview

Al Nassr’s once-dominant march toward the Saudi Pro League summit has hit serious turbulence, as a side that ripped off 10 consecutive victories now finds itself mired in a four-game skid without a win, including three straight defeats. That downturn flipped the title picture on its head, with Al Hilal capitalizing on a decisive head-to-head result to build a commanding seven-point lead.

Now operating with virtually no margin for error, Cristiano Ronaldo and company enter a must-win showdown with an Al Shabab squad stuck in 14th place on 11 points and fighting to keep distance from the relegation fight—setting the stage for a high-stakes clash you won’t want to miss when these teams kick off.

