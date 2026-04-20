Lionel Messi moves second behind Donovan in MLS record with 14th Player of the Matchday honor after Inter Miami game

Lionel Messi has made a habit of rewriting the record books since arriving in Major League Soccer, and his latest performance for Inter Miami added another milestone to an already remarkable list. With his 14th Player of the Matchday honor now in hand, Messi sits second on the all-time list, trailing only league legend Landon Donovan.

Inter Miami traveled to Empower Field at Mile High last Saturday, where the Colorado Rapids celebrated their 30th anniversary in front of a record-breaking MLS crowd. Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 18th minute, but the Rapids fought back to level the game twice, before the Argentine settled the contest in the 79th minute by cutting inside from the right and firing home to complete his brace and seal a 3-2 victory for the Herons.

Following that standout display, Messi was named MLS Player of the Matchday for the 14th time in his career, while also earning a place in the Team of the Matchday. It marked the second time this season he has claimed the honor, having previously won it on Matchday 2 after another brace, that one against Orlando City.

No player has come close to matching Messi’s rate of recognition since his arrival in the league. His 14 Player of the Matchday awards have come across just 60 MLS appearances, meaning he has claimed the honor in nearly a quarter of every eligible game he has played since joining Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Those 14 recognitions place Messi in a tie for second on the all-time list alongside Columbus Crew legend Jeff Cunningham, with only Landon Donovan ahead of them, having claimed the honor a record 19 times.

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see also Lionel Messi sets another MLS away attendance record in Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami, breaking mark vs LAFC

Could Messi surpass Donovan in 2026?

While Cunningham and Donovan each spent more than a decade in MLS, Messi has matched Cunningham’s career total in fewer than three seasons, a testament to the extraordinary consistency he has brought to the league. With 14 awards to his name, the question now is whether the Argentine can chase down Donovan’s record of 19 before the 2026 season is out.

The numbers suggest it is far from out of reach. Since his first full MLS season in 2024, Messi has claimed six Player of the Matchday awards in back-to-back campaigns, finishing 2025 with 12 total and becoming the first player in league history to achieve that feat in consecutive seasons.

It is also worth noting that the most games Messi has played in a single MLS regular season was 28, in the 2025 campaign. With the league running through Matchday 36 and Messi currently averaging roughly two honors every four games, picking up five more before the season closes is a realistic, if demanding, target, and one that would rewrite yet another chapter of MLS history.

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