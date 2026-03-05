Christian Pulisic’s place among USMNT greats revealed in new ranking ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil

As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup on home soil grows shorter, debates around the greatest players in U.S. men’s national team history are heating up again. With the tournament set to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, one question has resurfaced among fans: who truly stands as the greatest American player of all time, and what’s Christian Pulisic‘s rank on the eternal list?

A new ranking from Sports Illustrated attempted to answer that question by listing the Top 25 USMNT players in history. And the result has already sparked discussion across the soccer world, particularly because of where one current superstar landed. At the center of the conversation is a player who is still writing his story in Europe and who could lead the national team into the biggest tournament in its history.

According to the ranking, Christian Pulisic sits at No. 1 among the greatest American players ever. The list places the current Milan winger ahead of several legends who defined earlier generations of U.S. soccer.

For a player still in his prime, the placement is significant. Pulisic has already built a résumé unmatched by most American players abroad. After emerging at Borussia Dortmund, he later became a key figure at Chelsea, where he won the UEFA Champions League in 2021.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States.

Since moving to Milan, his impact has only grown, with consistent goals and assists in Serie A helping solidify his reputation as the most influential American attacking player in Europe. By placing him at the top, Sports Illustrated effectively argues that Pulisic’s club success and international influence already outweigh the achievements of past U.S. icons.

Legends still close behind

Despite Pulisic’s top spot, the list heavily honors players who carried the U.S. national team through earlier eras. Second place went to Clint Dempsey, long regarded as one of the most creative and fearless American attackers. Dempsey shares the USMNT scoring record and built an impressive European career with Fulham and Tottenham.

Third place belongs to Landon Donovan, whose name is forever linked with the iconic last-minute goal against Algeria at the 2010 World Cup, a moment widely considered the most famous in U.S. soccer history.

Behind them, the ranking continues with several pillars of the national team’s past: Fourth place went to legendary goalkeeper Brad Friedel, followed by playmaker Claudio Reyna. Defensive stalwart Eddie Pope and midfielder Cobi Jones also made the top ten, alongside figures like Tab Ramos and Marcelo Balboa, who helped establish the modern identity of American soccer.

The list also highlights the influence of later stars such as Tim Howard, remembered for his heroic performance against Belgium at the 2014 World Cup, and midfield leader Michael Bradley.

The top 25 greatest American soccer players of all time per Sports Illustrated

Current generation also represented

Interestingly, the ranking doesn’t only celebrate past heroes. A few members of the current generation already appear on the list, including Giovanni Reyna and Weston McKennie. Their inclusion suggests that the modern U.S. player pool, many of whom compete in Europe’s top leagues, could eventually reshape the historical hierarchy. However, none of them come close to Pulisic’s position at the summit.