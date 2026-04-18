Video: Lionel Messi brace leads Inter Miami’s victory vs Colorado Rapids in MLS clash

Following the disappointing start of the 2026 MLS season, Javier Mascherano stepped down from Inter Miami, leaving head coach Guillermo Hoyos in charge of the team. Shortly after his departure, they now face Colorado Rapids, seeking a victory to end their negative run. While they have been dominated, Messi has already put them ahead, scoring a key penalty to open the scoring in the first minutes of the game.

After a foul on Yannick Bright, the Herons strongly appealed for a penalty, prompting the referee to consult VAR. Following the review, the foul was awarded inside the box, with Joshua Atencio shown a yellow card. Taking responsibility from the spot, Messi struck a well-placed shot to score the opening goal and give his side the early advantage, beating Colorado Rapids‘ Zack Steffen.

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Despite trailing, Colorado Rapids have shown an impressive attacking presence, emerging as the more proactive side in possession and consistently posing a forward threat. They have applied a high press and demonstrated a well-developed connection. As a result, Inter Miami continue to struggle against an opponent that appears capable of finding an equalizer and exposing the team’s ongoing issues.

After conceding two goals to the Colorado Rapids in the second half, the Herons managed to turn the game around, thanks once again to Lionel Messi. Following a pass from Rodrigo De Paul from midfield, the veteran received the ball on the right wing, dribbled past three defenders, and fired a powerful shot past Zack Steffen once again.

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Germán Berterame struggles to adapt with Messi at Inter Miami

At the start of 2026, Inter Miami CF pursued the signing of Germán Berterame, aiming for him to replace Luis Suárez in the short term. After paying €12.6M to CF Monterrey from Liga MX, the Mexican forward arrived in MLS with high expectations. While he managed to score an important header against Colorado Rapids, he has yet to fully adapt to playing alongside Lionel Messi, exposing a clear lack of understanding on the pitch.

see also Is Lionel Messi playing today? Confirmed lineups for Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami in MLS clash

Alongside Luis Suárez, Mateo Silvetti, and Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi has developed strong on-field chemistry, showing fluidity and consistently creating space for one another. However, Germán Berterame has managed just two goals and one assist in 10 matches for Inter Miami CF, lacking a clear connection with the Argentine. As a result, he has struggled to find space and contribute to the team’s collective play.

Far from there being any issue between them, Lionel Messi has shown himself to be highly supportive of Germán Berterame, meaning their on-field connection could improve over time. After investing a significant fee in the Mexican, head coach Guillermo Hoyos now faces the key task of developing that chemistry and establishing them as the new attacking partnership, as Luis Suárez under contract only until December 2026 and expected to move on.

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