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José Mourinho has reportedly not been contacted by Real Madrid amid uncertainty with Álvaro Arbeloa

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesJose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid are not enjoying a strong season, sitting nine points behind Barcelona in LaLiga and already eliminated from the Champions League. As a result, Álvaro Arbeloa’s future is reportedly in doubt, as he has not managed to get the most out of the squad. In this context, José Mourinho has emerged as a strong candidate to take over next season. However, the Portuguese manager has reportedly not been contacted by Los Blancos.

According to Manuel Bruna, via Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid already approached José Mourinho in December 2025, when they dismissed Xabi Alonso, seeking for him to take charge of the team. However, he rejected the proposal, focusing on finishing the season with Benfica. Following their Champions League elimination, Arbeloa’s future is now in doubt, with the Portuguese manager once again emerging as a real option for the summer of 2026.

Far from being a certainty, Los Blancos have not yet contacted Mourinho again, raising doubts about whether it is a concrete possibility. Nevertheless, the veteran coach would be open to listening to a potential proposal from Real Madrid, as he maintains an excellent relationship with president Florentino Pérez. Additionally, the Portuguese’s return does not generate full consensus within the front office, which further complicates his potential arrival.

With a few months still ahead, Real Madrid may still be considering the possibility of reaching an agreement with Mourinho, hoping he can turn the team’s fortunes around. Furthermore, his experience is key, as Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa failed to impress due to their youth and lack of experience. However, the Portuguese coach is under contract with SL Benfica until June 2027, so his departure could prove somewhat complicated.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, speaks to Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, speaks to Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

Report: Real Madrid coaching shortlist led by Pochettino and Deschamps

Despite his short time at Real Madrid, Álvaro Arbeloa is reportedly highly appreciated by the squad, who support his continuity. However, The Athletic claims that the Spaniard will be dismissed at the end of the season. In response, Los Blancos are reportedly considering Mauricio Pochettino and Didier Deschamps as clear candidates to take over the head coach position for the 2026–27 season.

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Álvaro Arbeloa highlights Real Madrid issue: Champions League easier than LaLiga

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Álvaro Arbeloa highlights Real Madrid issue: Champions League easier than LaLiga

According to Mario Cortegana, via The Athletic, USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino is highly regarded by Real Madrid’s front office. In addition, president Florentino Pérez greatly admires him, and with his contract set to expire after the 2026 World Cup. Alongside the Argentine, Didier Deschamps is also highly valued for his excellent impact with France and his vast experience in managing strong personalities within the dressing room.

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