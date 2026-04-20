Lamine Yamal hails Lionel Messi among greatest athletes in history after Barca star wins second Laureus award

Lamine Yamal‘s performances at the earliest stages of his professional career continue to capture the attention of the sporting world and its most prestigious award ceremonies. Now a two-time Laureus Award winner, the 18-year-old Barcelona star used the occasion to place Lionel Messi among the greatest athletes in the history of sport.

The Laureus World Sports Awards, which honor individuals and teams across a wide range of disciplines, held its 2026 edition with Yamal once again among the most prominent names on the night. This time, he was recognized with the Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year Award, presented by the Laureus Academy.

“I am very happy to be the first to receive this award for best young athlete. It is a source of pride,” Yamal said upon collecting the trophy, taking a moment to thank the Academy, the legends who voted for him, and his family and inner circle. He then turned his attention to the only soccer figure to have claimed the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.

“When you realize an athlete isn’t just a legend of their sport but of all sports — Messi, who for me is the best player in history, and if he isn’t the greatest athlete ever, he’s definitely in that conversation with all of them,” Yamal said. The Argentine icon first claimed the World Sportsman of the Year in 2020, sharing the honor with Lewis Hamilton, before claiming it again in 2023 following Argentina’s World Cup triumph.

Barcelona Player, Lamine Yamal poses with the Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year Award.

Yamal also spoke to Messi’s status as a figure who transcends soccer altogether. “He’s more than an idol. I think everyone respects him for everything he’s done. He’s been part of the childhood of every kid when we played in the park or at school, and I hope I’ll be able to follow in his footsteps,” the teenager said.

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Yamal’s second Laureus Award

After helping Barcelona claim La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey in 2025 while playing a pivotal role in the club’s UEFA Champions League run, Lamine Yamal earned another nod from the Laureus Academy. It was not his first time on that stage, however, as the Spanish teenager had already made history at the ceremony the year prior.

For his starring role in leading Spain to victory at Euro 2024, Yamal was named Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year, an award that reflected the immediacy and magnitude of his impact on soccer and the broader sporting landscape. Since the award’s first edition in 2000, only Jude Bellingham had previously claimed it as a soccer player, in 2024, with Yamal following in his footsteps just one year later.

With two Laureus Awards now in his collection, Yamal closed with a forward-looking message about what the recognition means to him. “I am grateful that my contributions to our team in 2025 are being recognized with this Laureus. I believe that sport has the power to change the world. This statuette represents a new generation of athletes who can bring about that change. I am proud to be the first to receive this Laureus,” he concluded.

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