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Lionel Messi sets another MLS away attendance record in Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami, breaking mark vs LAFC

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Andrew Wevers/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Lionel Messi was once again the center of attention on Saturday, both for his performance on the pitch and for drawing tens of thousands of fans to yet another away game, just as he did on Matchday 1 against LAFC. This time, the Inter Miami star helped set a new away attendance record in MLS history at Empower Field at Mile High against the Colorado Rapids.

To celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary, the Colorado Rapids relocated their home match against Inter Miami from Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to Empower Field at Mile High, the home of the NFL’s Denver Broncos and the Rapids’ former home ground. In a 3-2 result that featured a Messi brace, the Herons secured all three points, but the occasion was equally notable as another landmark moment in the league’s ongoing growth.

A record crowd was anticipated well ahead of kickoff, and the fans delivered, with 75,824 spectators filling Empower Field at Mile High to watch the Rapids take on Inter Miami. The figure stands as the largest attendance ever recorded at a Colorado Rapids home match and vaulted the game to second place on the all-time list of highest single-game attendances in MLS history.

In a notable subplot, the crowd also surpassed the record set earlier this season when LAFC relocated their home match against Inter Miami to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. That Son Heung-min vs. Lionel Messi showdown drew 75,673 fans, a mark that has now been bumped to third on the all-time list.

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The figure also came remarkably close to the all-time attendance record at Empower Field at Mile High across all sports. That benchmark belongs to an NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers on October 29, 2007, when the Packers claimed a 19-13 victory in front of 77,160 fans, just over 1,300 more than the crowd that packed the stadium last weekend.

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Messi drawing fans beyond traditional soccer venues

Empower Field at Mile High is the latest in a growing list of non-soccer venues that have hosted Inter Miami specifically to accommodate the surge in demand surrounding Messi. Several MLS clubs have already made stadium moves this season to maximize their opportunity to host the Argentine superstar.

Beyond Colorado and LAFC, D.C. United and New York City FC have also relocated their home matches against Inter Miami to larger venues. The Black-and-Red moved their game to M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, drawing a crowd of 72,026, while New York City shifted their match to Yankee Stadium, which attracted 45,845 fans.

Top 5 highest single-game attendances in MLS history

According to MLS, the five largest crowds in the league’s history are as follows:

  1. LA Galaxy vs. LAFC (July, 2023) — 82,110 fans
  2. Colorado Rapids vs. Inter Miami (April, 2026) — 75,824 fans
  3. LAFC vs. Inter Miami (February, 2026) — 75,673 fans
  4. Charlotte FC vs. LA Galaxy (March, 2022) — 74,479 fans
  5. Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers (December, 2018) — 73,019 fans
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