Christian Pulisic warned as USMNT great Landon Donovan sounds alarm on potential Premier League return with one key worry and lessons from Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne

By Martina Alcheva

Landon Donovan shared his thoughts on Christian Pulisic.
Christian Pulisic is once again a central figure in the growing debate over his future, as speculation mounts about a potential Premier League return. With Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham all monitoring his situation, comparisons have emerged with Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne—two players who struggled in England, left, and later returned as transformed superstars. But while excitement builds around Pulisic’s resurgence and the possibility of another chapter in England, former USMNT icon Landon Donovan has raised a subtle yet significant concern that could shape the next phase of his career.

Pulisic has been one of the standout performers in Serie A this season, playing a decisive role in Milan’s push near the top of the table. Reports indicate that Arsenal admires his goal threatManchester United sees him as a potential solution in attack, and Tottenham views him as the dynamic winger it currently lacks.

According to reports, Milan is open to offers in the $83-95 million range, reflecting both his current form and long-term value. The Italian side, however, is not under financial pressure and remains in a strong negotiating position with its contract running until 2027. The message from San Siro is clear: if England wants Pulisic back, it will have to pay a premium.

The 27-year-old’s previous Premier League spell at Chelsea was a mixture of promise and frustration. While he played a key role in winning the UEFA Champions League and produced memorable moments, including a Premier League hat-trick, he struggled to establish himself as a consistent starter.

His move to Milan in 2023 marked a turning point. Since arriving in Italy, he has rebuilt his reputation and emerged as one of the Rossoneri’s most influential attackers, registering strong goal and assist numbers and becoming a fan favorite. At 27, he is entering what should be the peak years of his career, making him a compelling target for ambitious projects ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Salah and De Bruyne parallels

The narrative around Pulisic’s potential Premier League return has been shaped by comparisons with two elite players who followed similar paths. “I remember Kevin De Bruyne at Chelsea. I remember Mo Salah at Chelsea,” Tim Howard said in the Unfiltered Soccer podcast, drawing parallels between Pulisic and the two modern Premier League greats.

“He sort of reminds me of Mo Salah and Kevin De Bruyne in that he now went off; he’s matured, and he’s older, and he’s now gone and carried a league. He’s carried one of the best teams in the league, right? He’s put AC Milan on his back.” The comparison suggests Pulisic could follow the same redemption arc—leaving England, maturing abroad, and returning as a more complete player.

salah chelsea

Mohamed Salah of Chelsea in action in 2014

Donovan points out one vital concern

However, while talent and mentality are not in doubt, Landon Donovan highlighted one critical concern about a Premier League return. “This is a scenario where I think if he is motivated and wants to go prove it, he is capable of it,” Donovan said. Then he revealed the underlying hesitation: “The one hesitation I have… the physical part of it is a real thing, man.”

The ex-striker elaborated on the relentless demands of England’s top division: “Some of the athletes in the Premier League are monsters. I mean monsters. And to do it, thirty-five, forty, forty-five times a year at that pace is really hard. I don’t know, physically, if he could do it every single week for two or three years… because it’s really hard, man.” The concern is not about ability or mentality—but whether Pulisic can sustain the physical intensity of the Premier League over multiple seasons.

