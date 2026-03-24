Christian Pulisic includes himself on United States soccer Mount Rushmore

There’s little debate that Christian Pulisic is already one of the most important players in U.S. soccer history—even at just 27 years old, with plenty of his career still ahead of him. He acknowledged as much himself, placing his name among the country’s all-time greats.

During a recent interview with Men’s Journal ahead of the FIFA international break, which will see the United States men’s national team face Belgium and Portugal, Pulisic was asked to name his Mount Rushmore—his four greatest players in U.S. soccer history.

“Am I not allowed to include myself?” the AC Milan forward said with a laugh. After the interviewer responded positively, the 27-year-old forward didn’t hesitate. “Okay, I would put myself,” he said.

“I’d definitely put Clint (Dempsey) on and then I’d probably put Landon (Donovan),” Pulisic added, referencing two players who defined an era for the USMNT and Major League Soccer, while also enjoying successful careers in Europe.

Clint Dempsey playing for the USMNT.

After taking a few moments to think it over, Christian added another active player—and a current international teammate. “For the last spot, let’s put Weston (McKennie) on there. That’s my guy. So let’s put him,” Pulisic concluded.

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Pulisic has earned his place in U.S. soccer history

While including himself on his Mount Rushmore may come as a surprise to some, Christian Pulisic has built a résumé worthy of that recognition. At just 27, he has put together a European career unmatched by any of his compatriots.

Although other U.S.-born players have had standout spells in top leagues—such as Clint Dempsey in the Premier League—none have reached the same level of global recognition Pulisic enjoys today.

He first broke through at Borussia Dortmund and later starred for Chelsea, before reaching arguably his best form with AC Milan. In Italy, he has established himself as one of the most decisive players in Serie A, even in a season where injuries have limited his consistency.

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Pulisic is the most expensive American player of all time

Another indicator of Christian Pulisic’s impact on American soccer is his market value. He remains the most expensive U.S. player of all time and even appears twice among the highest transfer fees involving American players.

The USMNT star still tops the list thanks to the $65 million Chelsea paid Borussia Dortmund for him in 2019, surpassing the $46 million Bayer Leverkusen invested in Malik Tillman in 2025. Meanwhile, Pulisic’s 2023 transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan for $24.2 million ranks sixth on the all-time list.

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