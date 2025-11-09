Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal receives surprising criticism from a Real Madrid legend over his controversial behavior

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona gestures during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona gestures during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Lamine Yamal has been gradually regaining his top form following a groin injury, which has affected his dribbling and speed. Despite this setback, he continues to be a pivotal figure for Barcelona. While his performance on the pitch remains commendable, his off-field comments have attracted substantial criticism. Notably, a Real Madrid legend has also voiced strong opinions on the matter.

In an interview for Josep Pedrerol’s El Cafelito, Ivan Zamorano was asked which Barcelona player he would like to sign for Real Madrid. The legend did not hesitate to respond by criticizing Lamine Yamal. I wouldn’t sign Lamine. He’s a crack, but he does not have the essence of what a Real Madrid player is. I would sign Pedri, he is a phenomenon and he does it without talking. He is humble, he speaks just enough… Real Madrid is a team of class and culture.”

Although Zamorano has stated that Real Madrid players need to be humble and speak little, fans have been quick to remind him of the reality. While Kylian Mbappe is a clear example of the legend’s words, Vinicius Junior is one of the most controversial players. Not only does he have a strong personality, but he also confronts his rivals verbally on the field, starring in controversial encounters and making statements that leave Ivan’s words towards Lamine out of place.

Since his debut with Barcelona in 2023, Lamine Yamal has proven to be a game-changing player, not only because of his playing ability but also due to his exceptional mentality. Achieving the highest level requires more than just talent and physical prowess; it demands a strong personality, which the 18-year-old star consistently demonstrates. This doesn’t mean he is confrontational, but like Cristiano Ronaldo, he thrives on criticism instead of letting it affect him.

Lamine Yamal celebrates FC Barcelona&#039;s third goal against Club Brugge.

Lamine Yamal celebrates FC Barcelona's third goal against Club Brugge.

Lamine Yamal’s agent, Jorge Mendes, opens up on the criticism towards the young star

Following Lamine Yamal’s comments about Real Madrid, the 18-year-old player faced heavy criticism. Players like Dani Carvajal confronted him, and several fans have exposed him for his words and attitude. In response, his agent, Jorge Mendes, broke his silence regarding the constant criticism, clearly articulating his opinion on the matter and outlining the future actions of the Barcelona youngster.

I don’t understand all the noise around Lamine Yamal. We’ve all been 18 and young once… Having everyone watching you also comes with great responsibility and pressure. He’s handling it very well, and the best way to keep helping him is to let him focus exclusively on his work. Lamine knows perfectly well what he has to do both on and off the pitch, and that’s exactly what he’s doing—staying calm, working hard, and not talking too much,” Jorge Mendes said, via Mundo Deportivo.

Lamine Yamal has chosen to reduce his presence on social media and at public events, according to reports from the Spanish media. Through this decision, Barcelona and Jorge Mendes aim to safeguard his public image and concentrate on his exceptional performance on the pitch. Consequently, the 18-year-old star’s comments about Real Madrid represent a significant shift in his public relations strategy, steering clear of controversy.

Ivan Zamorano left an unforgettable legacy during his tenure at Real Madrid

While Ivan Zamorano may not be among the most famous names in Real Madrid’s storied history, the Chilean made a significant impact as one of the club’s key players. Over the course of 173 games, he netted 101 goals and provided 22 assists during his four-year tenure with the team. His scoring prowess helped Los Blancos secure a Spanish league title (1994-95), a Spanish Super Cup (1993-94), and a Copa del Rey (1992-93).

