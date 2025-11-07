Trending topics:
Comments

Mega move incoming? Real Madrid plots Erling Haaland-Kylian Mbappe duo to match Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal brilliance, with little help from Vinicius

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Erling Haaland (left), Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius (center), Lamine Yamal (right)
© Getty ImagesErling Haaland (left), Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius (center), Lamine Yamal (right)

The winds of change are blowing once again through the Bernabeu. In a soccer world where transfer sagas have become yearly theater, few stories feel as grand and consequential as this one. Real Madrid, fresh from last summer’s assembling of an attacking line led by Kylian Mbappe, is reportedly planning another seismic move—one that could alter the balance of European soccer for years to come. The plan involves Erling HaalandLamine Yamal, and, crucially, Vinicius Junior—but not in a way anyone might expect.

A scheme so ambitious that even Madrid’s fiercest rivals at Camp Nou, now building around teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal, are watching closely. Because if Los Blancos pull this off, it could reshape the modern era’s greatest rivalry—Mbappe’s Madrid versus Yamal’s Barcelona—into a new global spectacle.

While Real Madrid strategizes in silence, the Catalans have focused on Yamal’s further development. The club views the 18-year-old as a generational figure, and his agent Jorge Mendes insists he deserves patience and protection. “I don’t understand all this fuss about Lamine Yamal,” Mendes told Mundo Deportivo. “At 18, we were all young once. We must support him, because he is a valuable asset for the club. He’s unanimously recognized as a great talent for both the present and the future.”

The teenager’s confidence has quietly returned. His performances against Club Brugge and in La Liga have reignited the buzz surrounding his name, and even comparisons to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo—though Mendes insists “he shouldn’t be compared to anyone.” Barcelona believes Yamal can be the cornerstone of its future. But while they look inward, their old rivals are plotting something massive.

Rivalries redefined: Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona’s Marcus Rashford left surprised as Lamine Yamal dominates two key UEFA Champions League metrics

see also

Rivalries redefined: Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona’s Marcus Rashford left surprised as Lamine Yamal dominates two key UEFA Champions League metrics

Florentino Perez’s master plan: Haaland-Mbappe dream

Behind the scenes, Florentino Perez and his sporting advisors are said to be orchestrating a long-term project that would unite Erling Haaland with Kylian Mbappe—a dream pairing years in the making.

The plan, according to former Real Madrid TV journalist David Sanchez-Canete, hinges on a bold sacrifice. Writing on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he revealed: “Xabi Alonso was happy at Leverkusen, but in Madrid, he’s not yet fully enjoying himself. This has an expiration date—until 2026, when one player will be sold and another will be brought in. And the other one will be Norwegian.” That Norwegian, of course, is Erling Haaland. And the player set to leave? Vinicius Junior.

Kylian Mbappe (L) of Real Madrid and Erling Haaland (R) of Manchester City.

Kylian Mbappe (L) of Real Madrid and Erling Haaland (R) of Manchester City.

Mbappe and Yamal headline FIFA’s The Best award finalists, with Messi absent for the first time in 16 years

see also

Mbappe and Yamal headline FIFA’s The Best award finalists, with Messi absent for the first time in 16 years

The Brazilian star, long a symbol of Madrid’s post-Ronaldo generation, has reportedly attracted $230 million offer from Saudi Arabia. If accepted, such a sale would create the financial room to trigger Haaland’s potential release clause at Manchester City—believed to be one of several clauses that “could tee up an Etihad exit in the future,” as reported by Graeme Bailey of TBR Soccer. “We’re not expecting Haaland to leave in the next 18 months,” Bailey wrote. “But sources close to the deal—and at Barca and Real—believe there are still clauses in his contract that could play a part down the line.”

Former Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness also added fuel to the speculation, saying, “Haaland could leave City after this season. A €200 million sale of Vinicius Junior to Saudi Arabia would allow Real Madrid to make an offer for Haaland.”

