Yamal’s controversial remarks reportedly prompt decision from Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Dani Carvajal and Lamine Yamal are teammates at the Spanish National Team.
Just days before El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga, tensions have unexpectedly risen due to controversial comments from Lamine Yamal containing harsh accusations against Los Blancos. In this context, Dani Carvajal reportedly made a decision on how to respond.

On Thursday, during an appearance on the Kings League broadcast with Ibai Llanos and Gerard Pique, Yamal spoke strongly when asked if Llanos’ team, Porcinos FC, reminded him of Real Madrid. “Yes, of course… They steal and complain,” said the young winger with a smile.

These words sparked outrage among Los Blancos fans, journalists, and even players, with some considering concrete measures to address what they see as a disrespectful remark unworthy of a player of Lamine Yamal’s status.

“From the club, there is an intention to speak with the Barcelona player,” reported Mundo Deportivo this Friday. “It will be Real Madrid captain Daniel Carvajal who does so once the match concludes next Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu.”

Lamine Yamal playing for Barcelona.

If these reports are confirmed, it will be interesting to see how Real Madrid players interact with Yamal during El Clasico, as there will have been no discussions beforehand, making their first face-to-face encounter on the pitch under the scrutiny of millions of fans worldwide.

Kylian Mbappé vs. Lamine Yamal: Real Madrid star aims to break poor record against Barcelona wonderkid

Problems for the Spain national team?

The supposed anger of Real Madrid players toward Lamine Yamal is not limited to a rivalry between colleagues competing in the same league who occasionally face off on the pitch. This conflict also extends to the national team, given that these stars share a roster internationally.

“At Madrid, they understand that these words from the Barcelona player put at risk the great harmony that exists in the Spain national team,” added Mundo Deportivo. Indeed, Yamal has been an important piece for Spain for the past few years, alongside other Barcelona players like Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, and Ferran Torres. There, they are teammates with Carvajal, who returned this year to Luis de la Fuente’s squad after suffering a serious injury in 2024.

La Liga 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

How has Lamine Yamal fared vs Real Madrid?

This Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu will be Lamine Yamal’s eighth match against Real Madrid in his professional career. The previous seven encounters came in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España, with Barcelona winning four and losing three. In those matches, the winger scored three goals and provided two assists.

