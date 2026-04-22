Lamine Yamal reportedly set to miss El Clasico, World Cup start in doubt after Barcelona injury

Lamine Yamal sent alarm bells ringing after picking up an injury in Barcelona‘s La Liga match against Celta Vigo on Wednesday, with early reports suggesting the damage could be significant heading into the final stretch of the 2025-26 season. Preliminary assessments have now emerged ruling the 18-year-old out of the upcoming El Clásico against Real Madrid and casting doubt over his availability for the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Hosting Matchday 33 of La Liga at Camp Nou, Yamal had put Barcelona ahead in the 40th minute by converting a penalty he himself had won, only to go down immediately after with an apparent injury to his left leg. The young star signaled to the bench to be replaced, and while Roony Bardghji came on in his place, Yamal headed straight to the locker room rather than taking a seat on the sideline, a sight that deepened the concern among fans and teammates alike.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, initial evaluations of Lamine Yamal’s condition point to a muscle tear in his left hamstring. That diagnosis would put him on a recovery timeline of approximately five weeks, effectively ending his 2025-26 campaign with Barcelona.

El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid is scheduled for Sunday, May 10, at Camp Nou in Matchday 35 of La Liga. With the fixture arriving in less than three weeks, the reported severity of the injury would rule Yamal out of what could be a pivotal moment in the La Liga title race.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts to an injury after scoring.

Despite the initial concerns, Yamal had not yet undergone formal medical testing at the time of the reports. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona star was set to have further examinations on Thursday to determine the true extent of the damage.

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After the match, teammate Pedri addressed the injury with measured optimism. “I hope Lamine misses the fewest possible amount of time. He’ll undergo the tests tomorrow and we’ll see the nature of the issue. I wish him all the best, and that he stays calm because he’s still young,” the Barcelona captain stated.

Will Yamal arrive at the World Cup in form?

Although Barcelona’s final La Liga fixture is scheduled for May 24 against Valencia, a nine-point cushion over Real Madrid with six games remaining means the title is theirs to lose. The more pressing concern, however, has quickly shifted to Spain’s national team and whether Yamal will be fit in time for the opening stages of the World Cup.

Taking the most conservative timeline into account, a full five-week absence would see Yamal clear to return around Wednesday, May 27, just days after Barcelona wrap up their domestic season and with players expected to report for international duty shortly thereafter.

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Spain’s June schedule includes two warm-up friendlies, against Iraq on the 4th and Peru on the 8th, before La Roja open their 2026 World Cup campaign in Group H on Monday, June 15 against Cape Verde. Even if Yamal is technically fit by that point, arriving at the tournament with minimal match fitness in the weeks prior will be a significant concern for both club and country.