Is Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT? Ronaldo Nazario brutally slams the Portuguese star in the long-standing debate

After an illustrious 23-year soccer career, Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented his legacy in the annals of the sport, etching his name alongside legendary clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid. He has achieved the status of one of the greatest scorers in history, prompting him to refer to himself as the GOAT. In response, Ronaldo Nazario offered a reality check, clearly expressing his opinion on the debate and the Portuguese spot in the soccer history.

“I really don’t like getting into that… I think people have a lot of self-esteem. I prefer people to talk about my performance, what I did, what I was, rather than me talking about myself. But Cristiano Ronaldo has a fantastic history, he has achieved wonderful things… he is certainly among the best in history. Now, the best… I don’t agree. But I respect his opinion, he’s definitely among the best in history. I’d say top 10,” Ronaldo Nazario said, via ESPN.

Ronaldo Nazario’s comments might have appeared harsh at first glance, yet his intention was not to criticize the Portuguese player. Instead, he sought to underscore his stance: The title of the GOAT isn’t self-proclaimed; it is determined by the public. Moreover, the Brazilian legend lauded Cristiano Ronaldo for his remarkable adaptability post-injury, as he managed to be a top-class talent as left winger and as center forward positions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as a once-in-a-generation talent, ranking among the best players in Portugal’s history. Thanks to his scoring prowess, the national team secured its first three major titles: UEFA Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles (2019 and 2025). Furthermore, he led Real Madrid to four Champions League titles in a short span. Thus, calling the Portuguese player the GOAT is no exaggeration, even if people do not share his opinion.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: GOAT debate still centers on these two stars

Throughout the history of soccer, several players have left their mark on the sport. Among them are Pelé, Diego Maradona, Alfredo Di Stefano, Johan Cruyff, and Ronaldo Nazario—some of the most notable figures. However, the emergence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has seemingly overshadowed all these giants. For nearly 15 years, they have dominated world soccer with their teams, consistently remaining at the top.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominate the GOAT debate propelled by fans. The Argentine star achieved everything with Barcelona and his national team, including a World Cup victory. Meanwhile, the Portuguese icon impresses with his scoring prowess, nearing the milestone of 1,000 goals. Both players have also made history by becoming the most successful recipients of the Ballon d’Or, marking a golden era.

Consequently, many fans regard Cristiano and Messi as the greatest players in history. While personal preferences vary, choosing either one is as justifiable as favoring legends like Maradona or Pelé. Although the GOAT debate might be endless, the legacies of these Portuguese and Argentine greats are indisputably among the sport’s most remarkable.