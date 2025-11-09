Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT? Ronaldo Nazario brutally slams the Portuguese star in the long-standing debate

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC and Ronaldo of Brazil prior to the 2006 World Cup Qualifier.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Shaun Botterill/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC and Ronaldo of Brazil prior to the 2006 World Cup Qualifier.

After an illustrious 23-year soccer career, Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented his legacy in the annals of the sport, etching his name alongside legendary clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid. He has achieved the status of one of the greatest scorers in history, prompting him to refer to himself as the GOAT. In response, Ronaldo Nazario offered a reality check, clearly expressing his opinion on the debate and the Portuguese spot in the soccer history.

“I really don’t like getting into that… I think people have a lot of self-esteem. I prefer people to talk about my performance, what I did, what I was, rather than me talking about myself. But Cristiano Ronaldo has a fantastic history, he has achieved wonderful things… he is certainly among the best in history. Now, the best… I don’t agree. But I respect his opinion, he’s definitely among the best in history. I’d say top 10,” Ronaldo Nazario said, via ESPN.

Ronaldo Nazario’s comments might have appeared harsh at first glance, yet his intention was not to criticize the Portuguese player. Instead, he sought to underscore his stance: The title of the GOAT isn’t self-proclaimed; it is determined by the public. Moreover, the Brazilian legend lauded Cristiano Ronaldo for his remarkable adaptability post-injury, as he managed to be a top-class talent as left winger and as center forward positions.

Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as a once-in-a-generation talent, ranking among the best players in Portugal’s history. Thanks to his scoring prowess, the national team secured its first three major titles: UEFA Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles (2019 and 2025). Furthermore, he led Real Madrid to four Champions League titles in a short span. Thus, calling the Portuguese player the GOAT is no exaggeration, even if people do not share his opinion.

ronaldo al-nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC celebrates after scoring.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: GOAT debate still centers on these two stars

Throughout the history of soccer, several players have left their mark on the sport. Among them are Pelé, Diego Maradona, Alfredo Di Stefano, Johan Cruyff, and Ronaldo Nazario—some of the most notable figures. However, the emergence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has seemingly overshadowed all these giants. For nearly 15 years, they have dominated world soccer with their teams, consistently remaining at the top.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi reached an impressive 400 career assists: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

see also

Lionel Messi reached an impressive 400 career assists: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominate the GOAT debate propelled by fans. The Argentine star achieved everything with Barcelona and his national team, including a World Cup victory. Meanwhile, the Portuguese icon impresses with his scoring prowess, nearing the milestone of 1,000 goals. Both players have also made history by becoming the most successful recipients of the Ballon d’Or, marking a golden era.

Consequently, many fans regard Cristiano and Messi as the greatest players in history. While personal preferences vary, choosing either one is as justifiable as favoring legends like Maradona or Pelé. Although the GOAT debate might be endless, the legacies of these Portuguese and Argentine greats are indisputably among the sport’s most remarkable.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Jordi Alba reaches incredible Inter Miami milestone vs. Nashville that Lionel Messi has yet to achieve

Jordi Alba reaches incredible Inter Miami milestone vs. Nashville that Lionel Messi has yet to achieve

In Game 3 against Nashville SC, Jordi Alba has outpaced Lionel Messi reaching an incredible milestone with Inter Miami.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets shockingly snubbed by a former Juventus teammate in the GOAT debate

Cristiano Ronaldo gets shockingly snubbed by a former Juventus teammate in the GOAT debate

Cristiano Ronaldo excelled during his time at Juventus, consistently scoring crucial goals. However, one of his former teammates from the Italian squad chose not to pick the Portuguese star in the GOAT debate, leaving clear his preference for the greatest player in history.

Lionel Messi reached an impressive 400 career assists: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Lionel Messi reached an impressive 400 career assists: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

Inter Miami advanced impressively to the quarterfinals of the 2025 MLS playoffs, defeating Nashville SC in a resounding victory. Lionel Messi's outstanding performance proved vital, as he reached an impressive 400 career assists, further extending his lead over Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lamine Yamal receives surprising criticism from a Real Madrid legend over his controversial behavior

Lamine Yamal receives surprising criticism from a Real Madrid legend over his controversial behavior

Despite remaining one of the best players in the world, Lamine Yamal has faced criticism from fans for his statements off the field. A Real Madrid legend even joined in on the criticism and did not hesitate to make strong statements about the young player.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo