Cristiano Ronaldo gets shockingly snubbed by a former Juventus teammate in the GOAT debate

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus reacts during the Serie A match.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus reacts during the Serie A match.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo‘s tenure at Juventus was surrounded by criticism for not winning the Champions League, he managed to leave his mark on the team by winning 5 titles and scoring 101 goals in 134 games. Despite clearly demonstrating his impressive scoring ability and winning mentality, one of his former teammate at Juventus‘ offense decided to pass on him in the GOAT debate, making his choice on this issue clear.

“I was lucky enough to spend a year with one of the greatest champions in soccer history: Cristiano Ronaldo. Seeing him live, his dedication, his mental strength, being decisive and being present in every situation was a constant inspiration for me…They (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo) are truly the best players in history. And to be completely honest, I have to say that Leo Messi is the best soccer in history, Federico Chiesa said, via Sky Sports.

Federico Chiesa faced Lionel Messi three times during his tenure with Juventus. Chiesa’s team lost twice, with the Argentine star scoring a goal and recording an assist. Although their encounters were limited, the Italian has openly acknowledged Messi’s transformative impact on opposing teams. He regards the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner as the most challenging opponent he has ever faced and the best player in history.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Chiesa enjoyed a successful stint at Juventus during their one season together. Over 34 games, they combined to score six goals. Their collaboration also led to victories in the Italian Super Cup and the Italian Cup. Despite Chiesa expressing his preference for Messi, he voiced deep admiration for the Portuguese superstar, remarking that training with Ronaldo was an impressive experience and that his talent is extraordinary.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Chiesa while playing for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Chiesa of Juventus celebrate a victory.

Cristiano’s tenure at Juventus was overshadowed by the club’s struggles

After several years of reaching the final stages of the Champions League, Juventus made the biggest investment in their history by signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. His arrival was seen as the crucial addition needed to boost scoring and secure the coveted title. While the Portuguese star excelled in scoring, the team’s roster and the immense financial effort significantly limited its overall performance.

Lionel Messi reached an impressive 400 career assists: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

see also

Lionel Messi reached an impressive 400 career assists: How many does Cristiano Ronaldo have?

During his three years with the team, Cristiano was unable to lead Juventus to victory in the Champions League. The roster lacked competitiveness, and the team struggled defensively due to its imbalance. Furthermore, the multi-million dollar investment his salary prompted former team executives and fans to view the move as a failure. Nonetheless, the Portuguese player performed successfully with the team, even though he was significantly underrated.

Cristiano Ronaldo was named the best player in Serie A for three consecutive seasons. He also secured two league titles (2018-19 and 2019-20), one Italian Cup (2020-21), and two Italian Super Cups (2018-19 and 2020-21). During his tenure with the team, he netted 101 goals. Criticizing him for not clinching the Champions League appears quite unfair, as he consistently fulfilled his role by scoring crucial goals and demonstrating his value on the field.

