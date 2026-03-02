Kylian Mbappé reportedly upset with Real Madrid over knee injury handling, prompting a major decision to emerge

Kylian Mbappé established himself as Real Madrid’s best player, leading the attack amid Vinicius Jr.’s dip in form. He not only stands as the team’s top scorer with 38 goals but has also asserted himself as an undisputed leader in the dressing room. However, the Frenchman was forced to miss several weeks due to his knee injury. Now, Mbappe is reportedly upset with Los Blancos over the handling of his injury, pushing him to make a major decision.

According to Diario Marca, Mbappé is quite dissatisfied with Real Madrid’s medical services, as he has been dealing with these knee problems for around three months. Far from having been given proper management for his recovery, the Frenchman continued playing through discomfort, but in mid-February he decided to stop completely since the issue had not improved. As a result, he has decided to travel to France in search of the opinion of other specialists.

Following a complete break in February, Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid were aiming for a return to peak physical condition in early March, seeking to be ready to face Manchester City. Despite this, the Frenchman’s dissatisfaction with the team’s medical services may create uncertainty as to whether he will be ready for this date or will need to take more time off to recover. As per Diario Marca, he could be closer to being ready for the Champions League second leg.

With the Frenchman’s departure, coach Alvaro Arbeloa now faces seven key absences: Éder Militao, Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes, Dean Huijsen, Raul Asencio, and Kylian Mbappé. Despite this, Real Madrid remain competitive in both LaLiga and the Champions League. However, these absences could pose a significant challenge against Manchester City, and they aim to recover most players back by early March, though it seems complicated.

Despite Real Madrid’s inconsistent season, Kylian Mbappé is having his best statistical year. After scoring 38 goals, the French forward remains in the race for the European Golden Boot, competing fiercely with Harry Kane. Although he has struggled with injuries since December, he reportedly chose to stay with the team, pushing himself to play in numerous matches. Now that his injury is confirmed, fans have been heavily criticizing him.

While enduring significant physical discomfort, Mbappé started against Sevilla on December 20, 2025, where he scored a penalty to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 59 goals in a calendar year. This was not an isolated incident; the French star then chose to take a break until the end of February after pushing himself for approximately three months—something fans claim exacerbated his physical condition.

Even though supporters have criticized Kylian, the Frenchman reportedly blames Real Madrid’s medical staff for mishandling his injury. He makes it clear that if he had been told to stop, he would have done so, but continuing to play aggravated his condition. Because of this, Mbappé may not be entirely at fault for his recurring knee issues. As he deals with his problems in France, he may be back to face Manchester City in the Champions League second leg.