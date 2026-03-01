Why isn’t Luis Suarez playing for Inter Miami against Orlando City in the 2026 MLS?

Inter Miami head to Inter&Co Stadium to face Orlando City on Matchday 2 of the 2026 MLS season Sunday, looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 loss in their opener against LAFC. However, the Herons will be without one of their most recognizable stars in Luis Suarez.

Suarez will not take part in the match against Orlando City after suffering an injury. The Uruguayan striker was listed on Inter Miami’s injury report with a lower-leg issue that will sideline him Sunday, ruling him out not only of the starting lineup but also of the matchday squad.

Inter Miami have not released an official statement detailing Suarez’s condition or a timeline for his return. According to Claro Sports reporter José Armando, the veteran forward felt discomfort during Friday’s training session, which led to his absence from the game.

Despite falling out of head coach Javier Mascherano’s preferred starting XI following the arrival of German Berterame, Suarez remains an important depth option who brings experience and leadership to the roster. He joins Sergio Reguilon as the two Inter Miami players unavailable because of injury.

Luis Suarez (C) of Inter Miami drives the ball against Jhegson Mendez (R) of Independiente del Valle.

Luis Suarez praised by German Berterame

Late last MLS season, Suarez began to lose his place in Inter Miami’s lineups as Mateo Silvetti and Tadeo Allende impressed with strong performances. For 2026, the club not only retained Allende but also signed Berterame for a reported $15 million to fill a Designated Player slot, effectively pushing Suarez into more of a secondary role.

Still, the Uruguayan legend continues to leave an impression on newcomers. Speaking Friday, Berterame praised Suarez’s influence: “I watched him for years on television, all those matches and goals at Barcelona and with every team he played for.“

Despite now being the starting striker, the Mexico international said Suarez remains a valuable mentor. “I’ve also seen him here in Miami, and he never stops surprising us. Now that I’m by his side every day in training, I try to learn the best from him — his first touch, his finishing, and his patience inside the box. That’s invaluable,” he added.