Kingsley Coman hits career-best scoring form since joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Kingsley Coman has been one of Al Nassr‘s standout acquisitions of the 2025-26 season, settling quickly into Cristiano Ronaldo‘s attacking unit. The French winger is currently enjoying the finest goalscoring campaign of his career, setting new personal benchmarks in Saudi Arabia.

After a disappointing previous season, the Al Nassr board moved decisively in the summer, bringing in head coach Jorge Jesus and several high-profile additions to overhaul the squad. Coman was among the most significant of those signings, arriving from Bayern Munich for a fee of €30 million after spending his entire career in Europe. Even while playing a supporting role alongside Ronaldo in the attack, he has consistently delivered in crucial moments, particularly in front of goal.

His goal against Al Ahli on Wednesday, which sealed a 2-0 victory, brought Coman’s tally to 15 goals across all competitions this season for Al Nassr in 37 appearances. What makes that figure all the more remarkable is that it represents the most goals the French winger has ever scored in a single season at any club in his career.

His previous personal best had come in the 2018-19 season with Bayern Munich, where he managed 10 goals and seven assists in 30 games. That campaign was also affected by a syndesmosis ligament tear that sidelined him for 19 matches, limiting what might have otherwise been an even more productive year.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr celebrates with teammate Kingsley Coman.

Since arriving in Riyadh, however, Coman has wasted no time in establishing himself as a key figure. With 15 goals and 11 assists across 37 appearances, totaling 26 direct goal contributions, he sits as the third-highest scorer and creator in the squad, reflecting a role that extends well beyond that of a pure wide attacker.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record falls as teammate Joao Felix breaks Al-Nassr legend’s longstanding Saudi Pro League mark

Al Nassr and a more democratic goalscoring record

Throughout the 2025-26 campaign, Al Nassr have asserted themselves as one of the most dominant sides not only in Saudi Arabia but across the Asian continent, sitting atop the Saudi Pro League and reaching the AFC Champions League Two final. Their goalscoring, however, tells a story of collective effort rather than individual dominance.

Across the SPL and the AFC Champions League Two, Jorge Jesus’ side have found the net 124 times. Cristiano Ronaldo accounts for 26 of those, representing 21 percent of the total. The remainder has been spread across a potent attacking unit, with Joao Felix contributing 20 goals, Coman 15 and Sadio Mane 12, meaning that just four players are responsible for 59 percent of all goals scored across both competitions.

By comparison, in the 2024-25 season, Al Nassr scored 106 goals between the SPL and the AFC Champions League Elite, with Ronaldo alone responsible for 33 of them, close to a third of the entire total. The shift in numbers this season reflects a team that is not only less reliant on their Portuguese superstar but also more prolific overall.

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