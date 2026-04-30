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Spain coach De La Fuente addresses injury concerns after Lamine Yamal scare ahead of 2026 World Cup

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Spain's Lamine Yamal and Luis De La Fuente.
© David Ramos/Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesSpain's Lamine Yamal and Luis De La Fuente.

In one month, Luis De La Fuente will have to confirm the final 26-man roster that will represent Spain at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. That means any last-minute injury could alter his plans—something highlighted by the recent scare involving Lamine Yamal.

De La Fuente spoke during a medical symposium at the CEMTRO clinic in Madrid this week. “Will Lamine be there?” was one of the questions posed to the coach regarding the availability of the Barcelona winger for Spain’s World Cup squad.

“In a call-up, we consider every scenario—whether you’re winning, losing, or if the opponent goes down to 10 men,” De La Fuente said, according to Marca. “There are players who can give you 20 minutes, and that has enormous value. Some players may not be able to give you 50 or 60 minutes, but they can deliver 20 very good ones—and that can make the difference.”

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In that sense, the coach avoided addressing Yamal’s specific case but made it clear that his presence could still be crucial even if he is not at full fitness at the start of the World Cup. “Our priority is to arrive at the decisive stage with the best possible team,” he explained.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts to an injury after scoring.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona reacts to an injury after scoring.

De La Fuente has experience managing these situations

In nearly four years as Spain coach, Luis De La Fuente has faced situations that forced him to make difficult decisions, and that experience is now shaping his approach ahead of North America 2026.

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Lamine Yamal’s World Cup 2026 availability managed as Barcelona emphasize cautious recovery

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Lamine Yamal’s World Cup 2026 availability managed as Barcelona emphasize cautious recovery

To explain his thinking regarding players who may not be at 100 percent for the World Cup, the coach cited an example from Euro 2024, where Spain were crowned champions. “Olmo arrived injured—we were close to leaving him out—but he went on to be decisive at the Euro. There are players who can come in less than fully fit and still make a difference in the knockout stages. Olmo was decisive from the quarterfinals onward,” De La Fuente said, referring to Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo.

Based on those comments, it can be inferred that Lamine Yamal’s place at the World Cup could be secure even if he does not fully recover before the tournament begins. Spain’s group-stage path includes matches against Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay, but the coach’s priority appears to be the knockout rounds that follow.

De La Fuente points to the schedule

In the same conversation, Luis De La Fuente shared his views on the growing number of injuries among elite players. “The pace is so intense, with matches every three or four days, that injuries are inevitable,” said the Spain coach. “It’s one thing to recover, and another to return to peak performance. The biggest risk when a player comes back is suffering another injury.”

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