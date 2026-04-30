Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record falls as teammate Joao Felix breaks Al-Nassr legend’s longstanding Saudi Pro League mark

Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix continue to drive Al-Nassr toward a historic season, but this time the spotlight has shifted from the veteran icon to his younger Portuguese teammate. While Ronaldo remains central to the club’s title challenge, Felix has now achieved a remarkable milestone that places him above every previous Al-Nassr player in Saudi Pro League history.

The latest chapter came during Al-Nassr’s vital victory over Al-Ahli, where Felix once again supplied the decisive moment for Ronaldo. Their growing partnership has become one of the most productive combinations in the league and a major reason why the club sits in such a commanding position.

Al-Nassr secured a tense 2-0 win over Al-Ahli, extending their outstanding winning streak and tightening their grip on the title race. Cristiano Ronaldo broke the deadlock with a trademark header after rising highest to meet an inswinging corner from Felix.

The finish was Ronaldo at his clinical best, but the build-up once again showcased Felix’s creativity. The Portuguese playmaker has repeatedly found ways to unlock packed defences, and his delivery on this occasion proved priceless.

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Ronaldo’s goal was his 25th league goal of the campaign and the latest sign that age has done little to slow his impact. Yet the night also belonged to the man who created it.

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The record Felix has broken

With that assist, Joao Felix reached 12 assists in the Saudi Pro League this season, becoming the first Al-Nassr player ever to hit that mark in a single campaign, according to Sofascore‘s data. In doing so, he moved beyond the previous club best of 11 assists, a number previously achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023-24 and also matched in earlier years by Nordin Amrabat.

That means Felix has now officially surpassed Ronaldo’s all-time Al-Nassr single-season assist record in league play. It is a major achievement given Ronaldo’s enormous attacking influence since arriving in Saudi Arabia. For a player once criticized for inconsistency in Europe, the statistic signals a career revival at exactly the right time.

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Career reborn in Riyadh thanks to Jorge Jesus

The 26-year-old forward joined Al-Nassr in July 2025 and quickly adapted to life in Saudi Arabia. Instead of being used as a drifting forward, he has thrived in a freer attacking midfield role where his passing range and movement can shape matches. In fact, he has delivered 39 goal contributions this season: 22 goals and 18 assists in 42 matches across all competitions.

Joao Felix of Al-Nassr FC celebrating.

That makes the ongoing campaign the most productive club season of his career. His previous best came during the 2018-19 season at Benfica, when he first emerged as one of Europe’s brightest young talents with 20 goals and 11 assists. Now, years later, he appears to have rediscovered that same spark.

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Much of Felix’s resurgence has been credited to manager Jorge Jesus, who repositioned him centrally and handed him greater responsibility in possession. The tactical adjustment has transformed both the player and Al-Nassr’s attack.