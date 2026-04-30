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Lionel Messi’s first message to UE Cornellà players after purchasing the club: ‘We are very excited’

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Messi purchased a small club
© Ira L. Black/Getty ImagesMessi purchased a small club

Lionel Messi puts all his passion into the sport when he’s on the field. However, he has also found a way to share his knowledge with players at a lower level with the recent purchase of Unió Esportiva Cornellà.

With the recent news of his involvement in the smaller club, his first message to the team did not take too long to come. The manager gathered the players in a room to play the video sent by Messi to support them.

Messi said: “I just want to introduce myself and salute you. We are here to grow, to help you with whatever you need. We are very excited about this new project. I’m following and supporting you every weekend.”

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Details about UE Cornellà

The bond between Messi and Barcelona can’t be denied. This was just another step in his contribution to the city in which he spent most of his years. UE Cornellà are a semi-professional club from Catalonia that is now trying to take a leap.

The club was founded in 1951 (David Ramos/Getty Images)

The club was founded in 1951 (David Ramos/Getty Images)

This club is not near the sphere that most people are used to in Spain, but it has a long tradition of being a formative place for local talents. There are some really meaningful examples like Jordi Alba, David Raya, Gerard Martín or Keita Baldé.

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UE Cornellà confirmed the purchase earlier this month, while Fabrizio Romano reported that Messi made the move for the entirety of the fifth-division club. With this investment, the lower Spanish league should have a motivation when they see this club.

Another purchase was rumored

There were some rumors in Spain around Messi’s potential purchase of another club before he chose UE Cornellà. This was also a small club called Terrassa FC, which denied the information.

The statement said: “We categorically deny the truthfulness of its content. We have never been in contact with Messi, nor with any intermediary claiming to act on his behalf. We love this club and would never allow our pride to prevent its growth under new ownership.”

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