Kevin De Bruyne set to leave Manchester City as free agent: Where next – MLS, Saudi Arabia, or another option?

The winds of change are blowing through Manchester City as one of the Premier League’s modern greats could soon be saying goodbye to English soccer. Following their Champions League elimination at the hands of Real Madrid and a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool, the signs of a transition period are becoming increasingly clear. Pep Guardiola has already begun reshaping his squad, identifying emerging leaders such as Jeremy Doku and Savinho, while long-serving stars face uncertain futures.

Now, confirmations have started to arrive that one of City’s greatest-ever players will be departing the club as a free agent. Speculation is mounting over where his next destination will be, with MLS, Saudi Arabia, and other European options all in play.

After nearly a decade of dominance at the Etihad, Kevin De Bruyne is expected to bid farewell to Manchester City at the end of the season. The Belgian playmaker, who has been an instrumental figure in the club’s 14 major trophy victories, including the historic UEFA Champions League triumph in 2023, is nearing the conclusion of his contract.

Reports suggest that City are already looking at replacement options, with names such as Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere and Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz emerging as possible successors. However, Guardiola has remained tight-lipped about the specifics of De Bruyne’s exit, only hinting that a squad rebuild is underway.

After City’s defeat to Liverpool, the Spanish boss told Sky Sports: “I saw many things that this club has a bright future with the players that we have. Except Kevin and maybe Nathan [Ake], all the players are so, so young… What the club decides next for the future, there is a bright future for this club in the next years.” While Guardiola’s words signal a new chapter for Manchester City, they also confirm that De Bruyne’s time in blue may be drawing to a close.

MLS, Saudi Arabia, or European stay?

With De Bruyne set to become a free agent, his future is already certain, as he is set to leave this summer, Sky Sports have suggested. Several clubs have expressed interest, but the most concrete offers appear to be coming from MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

Among the teams vying for De Bruyne’s signature, MLS newcomers San Diego FC have emerged as a serious contender. The California-based club is gearing up for its inaugural season and is reportedly looking for a marquee signing to make a statement in the league.

San Diego has already signed Andreas Dreyer and Chucky Lozano as Designated Players but still has room for another high-profile addition. With De Bruyne’s contract expiring in June, the club has been in talks with his entourage for several months, though no deal has been finalized yet, as per Fichajes.

If he moves to the United States, the veteran midfielder would follow in the footsteps of other European stars like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez, who have embraced the league as a way to continue playing at a high level while stepping away from the relentless demands of European soccer.

Saudi Pro League’s interest remains

Despite MLS being a strong option, Saudi Arabian clubs have also made lucrative offers. However, reports suggest that De Bruyne is not particularly keen on a move to the Middle East. Unlike other players who have been tempted by massive wages in the Kingdom, the Belgian seems to prefer either a move to the United States or staying in Europe.

While these two destinations appear to be frontrunners, a late European offer cannot be ruled out. There has been no indication of serious European offers so far, however, fascinating possibilities include teams like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, or perhaps a surprising return to Belgium.