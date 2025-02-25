Julian Alvarez surpasses Manchester City goal-scoring milestone at Atletico Madrid against Barcelona

Julian Alvarez‘s adjustment to Atletico Madrid and coach Diego Simeone‘s system took little time, and the numbers speak for themselves. In the Copa del Rey semifinals against FC Barcelona, the Argentine striker surpassed his goal-scoring record from his time at Manchester City.

After impressing in England, Alvarez sought a move to a club where he could play a more prominent role in the starting lineup. Atletico Madrid invested a significant sum to secure his signing, and the striker has made an immediate impact in his debut season.

With his goal against Barcelona, Julian Alvarez reached 20 goals in his first season with Atletico Madrid, surpassing the 19 goals he scored in 54 appearances for Manchester City during the 2023-24 season. In his first European season, 2022-23, Álvarez netted 17 goals in 49 matches for City.

Alvarez’s impact goes beyond personal milestones; his contributions have been vital for Atletico Madrid. The club is currently battling for the La Liga title alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid, advancing to the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, and is facing Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

In his debut season at Atletico, “The Spider” has showcased his goal-scoring abilities, something he didn’t have the opportunity to do regularly at Manchester City. In the 2024-25 season, he has appeared in 39 games, scored 20 goals, and provided 4 assists.

Alvarez aiming to break his career goal-scoring record

Since arriving in Europe with Manchester City in 2022, Alvarez has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers of his generation. While he has reached a personal best at Atletico Madrid, he still has his sights set on surpassing his career-high goal tally.

In the 2020-21 season, while playing for Argentine side River Plate, Alvarez set his career-best record. In 46 games, he scored 24 goals and registered 15 assists, contributing to 39 goal involvements. He is currently 4 goals and 10 assists away from matching that milestone, and with half of the season remaining, Álvarez will have ample opportunities to match or even surpass those numbers.