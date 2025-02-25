Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Atletico Madrid
Comentarios

Julian Alvarez surpasses Manchester City goal-scoring milestone at Atletico Madrid against Barcelona

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Copa del Rey Semi Final match between FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on February 25, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Copa del Rey Semi Final match between FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on February 25, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

Julian Alvarez‘s adjustment to Atletico Madrid and coach Diego Simeone‘s system took little time, and the numbers speak for themselves. In the Copa del Rey semifinals against FC Barcelona, the Argentine striker surpassed his goal-scoring record from his time at Manchester City.

After impressing in England, Alvarez sought a move to a club where he could play a more prominent role in the starting lineup. Atletico Madrid invested a significant sum to secure his signing, and the striker has made an immediate impact in his debut season.

With his goal against Barcelona, Julian Alvarez reached 20 goals in his first season with Atletico Madrid, surpassing the 19 goals he scored in 54 appearances for Manchester City during the 2023-24 season. In his first European season, 2022-23, Álvarez netted 17 goals in 49 matches for City.

Alvarez’s impact goes beyond personal milestones; his contributions have been vital for Atletico Madrid. The club is currently battling for the La Liga title alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid, advancing to the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League, and is facing Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

In his debut season at Atletico, “The Spider” has showcased his goal-scoring abilities, something he didn’t have the opportunity to do regularly at Manchester City. In the 2024-25 season, he has appeared in 39 games, scored 20 goals, and provided 4 assists.

Advertisement
How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Copa del Rey

see also

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Copa del Rey

Alvarez aiming to break his career goal-scoring record

Since arriving in Europe with Manchester City in 2022, Alvarez has established himself as one of the most prolific strikers of his generation. While he has reached a personal best at Atletico Madrid, he still has his sights set on surpassing his career-high goal tally.

In the 2020-21 season, while playing for Argentine side River Plate, Alvarez set his career-best record. In 46 games, he scored 24 goals and registered 15 assists, contributing to 39 goal involvements. He is currently 4 goals and 10 assists away from matching that milestone, and with half of the season remaining, Álvarez will have ample opportunities to match or even surpass those numbers.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Lionel Messi and Neymar reunited at Barcelona? Santos star’s agent pushing for sensational La Liga return

Lionel Messi and Neymar reunited at Barcelona? Santos star’s agent pushing for sensational La Liga return

Could the legendary duo of Lionel Messi and Neymar grace the pitch at Camp Nou once again? Whispers of their return are growing louder, with reports suggesting both players are eyeing emotional homecomings to Barcelona.

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Copa del Rey

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024-25 Copa del Rey

Find out how to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the USA, including live stream options, TV channels, and broadcast details for the 2024-25 Copa del Rey.

Is Lionel Messi’s emotional Barcelona return on horizon? Journalist behind Miami move reveals ‘new Camp Nou’ promise

Is Lionel Messi’s emotional Barcelona return on horizon? Journalist behind Miami move reveals ‘new Camp Nou’ promise

Lionel Messi’s future is surprisingly once again the subject of speculation, with recent reports suggesting that the Inter Miami superstar could make a sensational return to Barcelona next season.

‘We can’t say to specifically protect Yamal, Vinicius, or Mbappe’: Flick makes bold claim to referees

‘We can’t say to specifically protect Yamal, Vinicius, or Mbappe’: Flick makes bold claim to referees

After Lamine Yamal’s uncalled foul, FC Barcelona coach Hansi Flick made a bold claim to La Liga referees, stating, "We can’t say to specifically protect Yamal, Vinícius, or Mbappé."

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo