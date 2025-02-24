Trending topics:
Pep Guardiola raises concerns about Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City amid exit discussions

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Reports suggest that MLS club San Diego has shown interest in Kevin De Bruyne.
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesReports suggest that MLS club San Diego has shown interest in Kevin De Bruyne.

With Manchester City facing a crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool, manager Pep Guardiola’s recent comments on Kevin De Bruyne have ignited a firestorm of speculation regarding the Belgian midfielder’s future at the Etihad Stadium.

De Bruyne’s reduced playing time this season, coupled with his expiring contract and reported interest from an MLS club, has fueled intense debate about his potential departure from the Premier League champions.

Kevin De Bruyne‘s role at Manchester City has significantly diminished this season, with only 11 Premier League starts and six substitute appearances. His absence from the squad in crucial games, such as the Champions League exit against Real Madrid and the 4-0 win over Newcastle, has raised eyebrows, prompting questions about his future. His current contract expires at the end of the season, with no indications of an imminent renewal.

Guardiola’s comments and their interpretation

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool game, Guardiola showered De Bruyne with praise, stating, The relationship with Kevin De Bruyne is exceptional. I can’t be thankful enough for what he has done for me, the team, everyone.”

These effusive comments, coupled with his explanation for De Bruyne’s reduced playing time, have been interpreted by many as a subtle acknowledgment that this could be De Bruyne’s final season at the club. Guardiola cited the grueling schedule as the reason for De Bruyne’s limited minutes.

Reports emerged last May linking De Bruyne with a move to MLS franchise San Diego. The Athletic reported that De Bruyne’s representatives had held preliminary talks with the American club. De Bruyne himself addressed the rumors in December, stating, I had a conversation in the summer, but then I had the injury so I wasn’t in the right frame of mind to talk about that. I need to be back on the pitch and be myself again. There’s no rush, I don’t feel uncomfortable, I’m not worried.”

Guardiola on the unsustainable nature of the modern soccer calendar

Guardiola also used the opportunity to highlight the unsustainable nature of the modern football calendar, stating, “We have to look at the reality… We have to sit down with the doctors, physios, the players, agents and be clear that some of them cannot play every month or two months playing every three days. This is the reality. There is one more year and then the World Cup. Already we have a lot of players who cannot sustain that like they have in the past, playing in different competitions and traveling without any problems.”

This broader point about player welfare adds another dimension to the discussion surrounding De Bruyne’s future.

