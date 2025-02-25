Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
MLS
Comentarios

Ex-Manchester United star eyes Inter Miami move: Talks with Beckham could see World Cup winner join Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates a goal with Lionel Messi #10 during the first half against the Atlanta United during round one of the 2024 MLS Playoffs at Chase Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLuis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates a goal with Lionel Messi #10 during the first half against the Atlanta United during round one of the 2024 MLS Playoffs at Chase Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

former Manchester United star and World Cup winner could soon be lining up alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Major League Soccer. After being spotted in Florida, watching Inter Miami’s season opener against New York City FC, speculation is growing about his next destination. Adding to the intrigue, he was seen meeting Miami’s co-owner David Beckham, fueling rumors of a potential move to the MLS side.

With his return to professional soccer just around the corner, he is considering his next step—one that could lead him to some legendary Barcelona heroes such as Messi, Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets in Florida.

The mystery man is none other than Paul Pogba, the 31-year-old French midfielder who once dominated Manchester United and Juventus‘ mid-area. The Frenchman’s career has been in limbo since September 2023, when he was hit with an 18-month suspension for a doping violation. Now, as his ban nears its end in March 2025, the free agent is exploring his options for a comeback.

Despite links to a Manchester United return or a move to Marseille, the idea of playing in the United States is gaining momentum. Reports suggest that the 31-year-old is intrigued by the prospect of playing in MLS, chasing what some have described as the “American dream.”

His visit to the Herons’ 2-2 draw with NYCFC only intensified the rumors. Seated in a VIP box alongside global icons like Serena Williams and Eva Longoria, Pogba appeared relaxed, enjoying the atmosphere. However, it was his meeting with David Beckham that raised eyebrows. Could the Inter Miami co-owner be plotting another marquee signing?

Advertisement

Beckham’s influence and Miami’s ambitions

It is no secret that Beckham’s vision for Inter Miami involves bringing world-class talent to MLS. Since Messi’s arrival in 2023, the club has already added Suarez, Busquets, and Jordi Alba, creating a squad filled with European pedigree. Now, the departure of Leonardo Campana has opened a slot for another high-profile player, making Pogba’s arrival a real possibility.

According to Manchester Evening News, Beckham could be looking to add Pogba to his growing list of superstar signings. The midfielder, despite his recent struggles, remains a World Cup winner with France and a player with unquestionable talent. At his best, he would bring a mix of creativity, power, and technical skill to Miami’s midfield—a perfect complement to the likes of Busquets and Messi.

alba suarez messi busquets inter miami
Advertisement

Move that makes sense?

Pogba’s future has been uncertain for months, with reports suggesting that he only wanted to play for a Champions League club. However, with no offers from Europe’s elite, he may have re-evaluated his stance“With no apparent offers coming his way after being out of the game for 18 months, Pogba has had to reconsider his options,” noted The Athletic.

At Inter Miami, Pogba would find a competitive but less demanding league, allowing him to rebuild his form, as well as familiar faces in Messi, Suarez, and Busquets, who all played against him in Europe. What’s more, it could be a fresh start away from European media pressure.

His contract demands could be a stumbling block, but MLS’ Designated Player Rule might allow Miami to accommodate him. With one high-earner spot available, Pogba could fit into the club’s financial structure.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Does Manchester United have a replacement for Amorim? An ex-Barcelona discusses the club's current state

Does Manchester United have a replacement for Amorim? An ex-Barcelona discusses the club's current state

Xavi is currently enjoying a sabbatical year, but reports indicate he's open to a new managerial project. He's reportedly made it clear that he prefers to start a project from scratch, suggesting a long-term commitment to a challenging role.

Manchester United's troubling financial situation: Notable cutbacks raise concerns

Manchester United's troubling financial situation: Notable cutbacks raise concerns

Manchester United's financial problems are significant, with a reported €360 million debt and a requirement to pay €200 million in 2026. This burden is compounded by substantial spending in the transfer market and compensation payouts following management changes, resulting in significant losses over the past five years.

Manchester United targets world champion: Who is the player desired by Amorim?

Manchester United targets world champion: Who is the player desired by Amorim?

Manchester United, under new manager Rúben Amorim, is reportedly pursuing AS Roma's Paulo Dybala. Amorim aims to bolster the team's attack, and Dybala's creativity and finishing ability align with his plans. Dybala's release clause makes him a realistic transfer target, though competition from other clubs is expected.

Take note, Ruben Amorim: Aston Villa’s Marcus Rashford beats Manchester United available wingers’ entire season assist tally in one game

Take note, Ruben Amorim: Aston Villa’s Marcus Rashford beats Manchester United available wingers’ entire season assist tally in one game

As Aston Villa celebrated a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Chelsea, a Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford left everyone—especially his parent club—wondering what might have been.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo