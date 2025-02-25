Ex-Manchester United star eyes Inter Miami move: Talks with Beckham could see World Cup winner join Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

A former Manchester United star and World Cup winner could soon be lining up alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Major League Soccer. After being spotted in Florida, watching Inter Miami’s season opener against New York City FC, speculation is growing about his next destination. Adding to the intrigue, he was seen meeting Miami’s co-owner David Beckham, fueling rumors of a potential move to the MLS side.

With his return to professional soccer just around the corner, he is considering his next step—one that could lead him to some legendary Barcelona heroes such as Messi, Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets in Florida.

The mystery man is none other than Paul Pogba, the 31-year-old French midfielder who once dominated Manchester United and Juventus‘ mid-area. The Frenchman’s career has been in limbo since September 2023, when he was hit with an 18-month suspension for a doping violation. Now, as his ban nears its end in March 2025, the free agent is exploring his options for a comeback.

Despite links to a Manchester United return or a move to Marseille, the idea of playing in the United States is gaining momentum. Reports suggest that the 31-year-old is intrigued by the prospect of playing in MLS, chasing what some have described as the “American dream.”

His visit to the Herons’ 2-2 draw with NYCFC only intensified the rumors. Seated in a VIP box alongside global icons like Serena Williams and Eva Longoria, Pogba appeared relaxed, enjoying the atmosphere. However, it was his meeting with David Beckham that raised eyebrows. Could the Inter Miami co-owner be plotting another marquee signing?

Beckham’s influence and Miami’s ambitions

It is no secret that Beckham’s vision for Inter Miami involves bringing world-class talent to MLS. Since Messi’s arrival in 2023, the club has already added Suarez, Busquets, and Jordi Alba, creating a squad filled with European pedigree. Now, the departure of Leonardo Campana has opened a slot for another high-profile player, making Pogba’s arrival a real possibility.

According to Manchester Evening News, Beckham could be looking to add Pogba to his growing list of superstar signings. The midfielder, despite his recent struggles, remains a World Cup winner with France and a player with unquestionable talent. At his best, he would bring a mix of creativity, power, and technical skill to Miami’s midfield—a perfect complement to the likes of Busquets and Messi.

Move that makes sense?

Pogba’s future has been uncertain for months, with reports suggesting that he only wanted to play for a Champions League club. However, with no offers from Europe’s elite, he may have re-evaluated his stance. “With no apparent offers coming his way after being out of the game for 18 months, Pogba has had to reconsider his options,” noted The Athletic.

At Inter Miami, Pogba would find a competitive but less demanding league, allowing him to rebuild his form, as well as familiar faces in Messi, Suarez, and Busquets, who all played against him in Europe. What’s more, it could be a fresh start away from European media pressure.

His contract demands could be a stumbling block, but MLS’ Designated Player Rule might allow Miami to accommodate him. With one high-earner spot available, Pogba could fit into the club’s financial structure.

