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Erling Haaland’s Real Madrid saga continues: Manchester City warn legal actions to presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Premier League match.
© Eddie Keogh/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City during the Premier League match.

Real Madrid are coming off a disappointing season. As a result, president Florentino Pérez has called for new elections, with Enrique Riquelme emerging as his challenger. The newly candidate promised the blockbuster Erling Haaland‘s arrival. In response, Manchester City warned that they could take legal action, reiterating that there is no release clause in the Norwegian striker’s contract.

In a statement released specifically for the press, Manchester City denied any reports that Erling Haaland was leaving the club. The stories which have emerged from Spain regarding the future of Erling Haaland are false…There is no chance of this happening and there is no contractual clause to enable it… We are considering legal action for the use of our player image in this context.

After renewing his contract in January 2025, Erling Haaland is tied to Manchester City until 2034, demonstrating that he is the central pillar of the club’s sporting project. Not only have they lost Pep Guardiola, but also Bernardo Silva, making the departure of the Norwegian striker potentially devastating. With the possible arrival of Enzo Maresca as the new head coach, the 25-year-old striker would remain a cornerstone of the team.

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Not only the Citizens denied Haaland’s departure, but also the Norwegian’s agent, Rafaela Pimienta and father, Alfie Haaland. Although they wished both candidates good luck, they made it clear that they hadn’t spoken with Enrique Riquelme and that they have no plans to leave Manchester, reports Mario Cortagana via The Athletic. However, the summer of 2026 is just beginning and could hold some surprises.

haaland fa cup

Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates with the Emirates FA Cup trophy

Enrique Riquelme likens Haaland’s arrival to Luis Figo’s move

Despite the denial from Erling Haaland’s camp, Enrique Riquelme, a presidential candidate for Real Madrid CF, decided to maintain his position. With this in mind, the Norwegian striker would reportedly become a Real Madrid player if he wins the presidency. Not only did he reaffirm his stance, but he also compared the move to that of Luís Figo from Barcelona to Real Madrid, as contacts and negotiations were also denied at the time.

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Erling Haaland’s purported Real Madrid deal arranged by presidential candidate Riquelme dismissed by player’s entourage

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Erling Haaland’s purported Real Madrid deal arranged by presidential candidate Riquelme dismissed by player’s entourage

It’s part of the game. It also happened with Luís Figo (signed from Barcelona). We have to keep talking, with the utmost respect for Manchester City FC. The player has a release clause, and this Wednesday we already sent some kind of private message to City… I know perfectly well that if I become president, these two players (Rodri and Erling Haaland) will play for Real Madrid CF,” Riquelme said, via El Partidazo COPE.

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