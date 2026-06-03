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Erling Haaland’s purported Real Madrid deal arranged by presidential candidate Riquelme dismissed by player’s entourage

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Erling Haaland of Manchester City.
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City.

Erling Haaland has found himself at the center of a transfer storm, not because of anything that happened on the pitch, but due to claims from Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme that a deal to bring the striker to the Bernabeu was already sealed. Those assertions were quickly shot down by Haaland’s own camp.

During an appearance on the Spanish television program El Hormiguero, Riquelme declared that both Rodri and Haaland would become Real Madrid players if he won the club’s presidential election. The businessman also announced his intention to install club legend Raul Gonzalez as sporting director and Fernando Hierro as the head of La Fabrica, before making his most audacious claim regarding the Norwegian striker.

No matter who we announce, the truth is that regarding the promises I made during the campaign about the two players, as of Monday, if I break any of my promises, I have signed a personal notary guarantee where, for any breach on my part, I will pay one hundred percent of the membership fees for all Real Madrid members next season. Haaland has a clause, he wants to come to Real Madrid,” Riquelme said.

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Haaland move to Real Madrid far from happening

The bold revelations prompted an immediate reaction, with speculation swirling about whether another key Manchester City figure like Pep Guardiola, Bernardo Silva, or John Stones was on his way out. However, Haaland’s own entourage moved swiftly to shut it all down.

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In a statement shared by journalist Fabrizio Romano, Haaland’s father Alfie and agent Rafaela Pimenta addressed the reports directly. “All very entertaining but NOT true. We wish the very best for both candidates for Real Madrid presidential elections,” they said.

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As Romano also reported, the claims from Riquelme caused little alarm inside Manchester City. The club was already confident in its relationship with Haaland and in the expectation that the player would handle any genuine interest or negotiation directly and transparently rather than allowing it to play out in the press.

Haaland is currently under contract with Manchester City through June 2034, and according to Capology, his fixed salary excluding bonuses stands at nearly $37 million per year, while his market value is listed at €200 million on Transfermarkt. While reports have previously suggested that his deal contains a hidden release clause that could apply to Barcelona or Real Madrid, the idea of him making the move to the Spanish capital ahead of the 2026-27 season appears far from realistic.

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