Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comentarios

Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, and more: Manchester City’s reported shock summer exodus—Who’s on Pep Guardiola’s chopping block?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Ederson (left), Pep Guardiola (center), and Kevin De Bruyne (right)
© Getty imagesEderson (left), Pep Guardiola (center), and Kevin De Bruyne (right)

Manchester City’s season has taken an unexpected downturn, with a string of disappointing results in both domestic and European competitions. After their recent Champions League exit, Pep Guardiola is reportedly preparing a ruthless summer overhaul, with as many as eight first-team stars facing the exit door. But who are the shock names on the chopping block?

City’s quest for European glory ended in heartbreak at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a rampant Real Madrid side, led by Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick, secured their place in the next round. Despite a late consolation goal from January signing Nico Gonzalez, Guardiola’s men crashed out of the competition, adding to their Carabao Cup elimination and inconsistent league form.

In the aftermath of their European exit, reports from The Daily Star suggest that the Spanish boss is prepared to oversee a ruthless clear-out, with eight key players expected to depart. This decision signals the end of an era for many seasoned campaigners who have played pivotal roles in the club’s recent success.

Big names set to leave

Among the most shocking departures is Kevin De Bruyne, a player widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history. Despite his immense contributions, the 33-year-old Belgian has struggled with injuries and appears to be nearing the twilight of his career. Guardiola believes now is the right time to cash in on the playmaker, with the club looking to refresh their midfield options.

Goalkeeper Ederson is another surprising name set to leave. While the Brazilian has been a cornerstone of City’s success, Guardiola has occasionally opted for Stefan Ortega in key matches, raising questions about the Brazilian’s long-term future. With the need to inject fresh energy into the squad, Ederson’s departure could pave the way for a new number one between the posts.

Advertisement

Midfield area to welcome new faces

Also heading for the exit door are Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan. Both midfielders have been instrumental during Guardiola’s reign, but with age catching up and the arrival of Gonzalez, the club is prepared to part ways. Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic, who has struggled to adapt since his move from Chelsea, is also deemed surplus to requirements.

walker milan

In defense, John Stones and Kyle Walker are set to leave, marking the end of an era for two players who have been integral to the Citizens’ backline. Walker, currently on loan at Milan, is not expected to return, while Stones’ injury troubles have limited his impact this season.

Advertisement

Finally, Jack Grealish, whose $123 million move from Aston Villa has failed to live up to expectations, is likely to be sold. With just 16 goals and 23 assists in 149 appearances, the winger has struggled to justify his price tag, and Guardiola appears ready to move on.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Cristiano Ronaldo issues bold warning to Saudi Pro League amid talk of Mohamed Salah and Vinicius moves

Cristiano Ronaldo issues bold warning to Saudi Pro League amid talk of Mohamed Salah and Vinicius moves

Saudi Pro League’s main attraction, Cristiano Ronaldo, has delivered a surprising statement regarding the influx of foreign players—and his words could reshape the future of soccer in the Middle East.

Pep Guardiola reportedly chooses $100 million replacement for Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola reportedly chooses $100 million replacement for Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City

With Kevin De Bruyne's future uncertain, head coach Pep Guardiola has reportedly selected a $100 million player as his replacement at Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola plans to pursue $150 million star this summer: 'The ideal Replacement for Kevin De Bruyne'

Pep Guardiola plans to pursue $150 million star this summer: 'The ideal Replacement for Kevin De Bruyne'

With Kevin De Bruyne's contract expiring and his injury history a concern, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly targeting Florian Wirtz as a potential replacement. Wirtz's impressive performances for Bayer Leverkusen and Germany have made him a highly sought-after young midfielder.

De Bruyne's preference revealed: Playing with Ronaldo or Messi?

De Bruyne's preference revealed: Playing with Ronaldo or Messi?

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed he'd rather play with Cristiano Ronaldo than Lionel Messi, citing Ronaldo's more traditional striker role as a better fit for his playmaking style.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo