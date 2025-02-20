Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, and more: Manchester City’s reported shock summer exodus—Who’s on Pep Guardiola’s chopping block?

Manchester City’s season has taken an unexpected downturn, with a string of disappointing results in both domestic and European competitions. After their recent Champions League exit, Pep Guardiola is reportedly preparing a ruthless summer overhaul, with as many as eight first-team stars facing the exit door. But who are the shock names on the chopping block?

City’s quest for European glory ended in heartbreak at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a rampant Real Madrid side, led by Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick, secured their place in the next round. Despite a late consolation goal from January signing Nico Gonzalez, Guardiola’s men crashed out of the competition, adding to their Carabao Cup elimination and inconsistent league form.

In the aftermath of their European exit, reports from The Daily Star suggest that the Spanish boss is prepared to oversee a ruthless clear-out, with eight key players expected to depart. This decision signals the end of an era for many seasoned campaigners who have played pivotal roles in the club’s recent success.

Big names set to leave

Among the most shocking departures is Kevin De Bruyne, a player widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history. Despite his immense contributions, the 33-year-old Belgian has struggled with injuries and appears to be nearing the twilight of his career. Guardiola believes now is the right time to cash in on the playmaker, with the club looking to refresh their midfield options.

Goalkeeper Ederson is another surprising name set to leave. While the Brazilian has been a cornerstone of City’s success, Guardiola has occasionally opted for Stefan Ortega in key matches, raising questions about the Brazilian’s long-term future. With the need to inject fresh energy into the squad, Ederson’s departure could pave the way for a new number one between the posts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Midfield area to welcome new faces

Also heading for the exit door are Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan. Both midfielders have been instrumental during Guardiola’s reign, but with age catching up and the arrival of Gonzalez, the club is prepared to part ways. Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic, who has struggled to adapt since his move from Chelsea, is also deemed surplus to requirements.

In defense, John Stones and Kyle Walker are set to leave, marking the end of an era for two players who have been integral to the Citizens’ backline. Walker, currently on loan at Milan, is not expected to return, while Stones’ injury troubles have limited his impact this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally, Jack Grealish, whose $123 million move from Aston Villa has failed to live up to expectations, is likely to be sold. With just 16 goals and 23 assists in 149 appearances, the winger has struggled to justify his price tag, and Guardiola appears ready to move on.