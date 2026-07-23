Michael Olise’s Bayern Munich future in doubt as Kylian Mbappe reportedly tries to lure France teammate to Real Madrid

Michael Olise has established himself as one of the premier playmakers in the world, both through his recent play at Bayern Munich and his performance with France at the 2026 World Cup. Now, his future with the Bavarian powerhouse has been thrown into doubt amid reports that Kylian Mbappe is pushing to convince Olise to join him at Real Madrid.

As reported by German outlet Sport Bild, Olise is eager to complete a move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, even going so far as to express that desire to his French national teammates during the World Cup.

Furthermore, Mbappe has reportedly been an active recruiter in the potential move, leveraging his close relationship with Olise according to the German publication. The Real Madrid superstar has not only urged the playmaker to make the jump, but has also acted as an intermediary with club president Florentino Perez to get the green light for the transfer.

Thus far, Real Madrid has not formally approached Olise or his management team. That aligns with an understanding reached back in June between Perez and Bayern president Herbert Hainer, where both clubs agreed never to poach a player from the other without first providing official notification of their interest.

Kylian Mbappe #10 and Michael Olise #11 of France celebrate after the 1-0 victory over Paraguay.

Still, Bayern holds the upper hand regarding any potential push from Real Madrid or another suitor. Back in March, Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl addressed the player’s contract situation directly: “Michael has a contract with us until 2029, without a release clause—we are relaxed.“

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see also Vinicius and Real Madrid reportedly not close to extending expiring contract

Following his impressive World Cup run with France, Olise’s Transfermarkt valuation received an update, surging to €170 million ($194M). Given that he is only 24 years old, under contract through 2029, and would command a record-breaking transfer fee, securing Olise will be no easy task for Real Madrid.

Olise and Mbappe: A partnership that already works

According to Sport Bild, Mbappé’s pursuit of Olise stems not only from their personal relationship, but also their natural chemistry on the pitch. Unsurprisingly, the duo emerged as one of the most dangerous pairings at the 2026 World Cup.

Olise capped his World Cup campaign with seven assists, the most by any player in a single tournament in FIFA history. Five of those setups went directly to Mbappe, who turned them into goals. Overall, six of the Bayern star’s 10 career international assists with Les Bleus have been finished by the Real Madrid forward.

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At present, Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappe lead Real Madrid’s attack as the squad’s marquee superstars, though the front line is still striving to reach its peak fluid form. Slotting Olise into a primary playmaking role could provide the missing piece Los Blancos need to truly unlock their potential.