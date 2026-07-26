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Report: Luis Diaz could become Cristiano Ronaldo’s rival as Al Hilal open to offer of more than €100 million to Bayern Munich

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Luis Diaz of FC Bayern Munich and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.
© Alex Grimm/ Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesLuis Diaz of FC Bayern Munich and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

Despite arriving amid many doubts, Luis Díaz managed to become one of the best players in the world. After paying €70 million to Liverpool, Bayern Munich have already found the best version of the Colombian star. Despite this, he could become Cristiano Ronaldo‘s direct rival in the Saudi Pro League. Al Hilal are reportedly open to making an offer of more than €100 million to the German side for the 29-year-old star.

Luis Díaz is coming off the best season of his entire career. In his first season at Bayern Munich, he managed to score 26 goals and provide 23 assists in 51 matches. He was also essential at the collective level. With his dribbling, he was able to make the difference by helping Harry Kane and Michael Olise perform at their best. For that reason, Al Hilal have reportedly made him a top target.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, via X, formerly Twitter, Al Hilal see Luis Díaz as one of the future cornerstones of their attack. To make this happen, the club is open to making an offer between €125 million and €150 million to Bayern Munich, although formal talks have not yet begun. However, the key for the Saudi side is to convince the player first, and they are offering him a net salary of €25 million per season.

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If he accepts the offer, Luis Díaz would become a direct competitor of Cristiano Ronaldo. Throughout their careers, they have faced each other only four times, with two wins for the Portuguese star, one draw, and one win for the Colombian star. In addition, the 29-year-old star would compete directly for the Golden Boot, making things even more difficult for the veteran striker in the Saudi Pro League.

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Luis Diaz.

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz would round out Al Hilal’s already stellar offense

Under Simone Inzaghi, Al Hilal have built one of the best attacks in the Saudi Pro League. Not only do they have Karim Benzema, but they have also just signed Crysencio Summerville, paying €64 million. In addition, they have players such as Malcom and Marcos Leonardo, who have been essential. With this in mind, the arrival of Luis Díaz would complete a dream attack, which would surely force some departures.

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If Luis Díaz signs, Al Hilal could open the door for Malcom, whose contract expires in June 2027. Although the Brazilian has been an essential player, his departure would be necessary to fit Summerville and the Colombian into the team. In addition, Karim Benzema would be the key figure to connect the players, something in which he has been one of the best over the last few years.

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