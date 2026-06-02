How to watch Haiti vs New Zealand match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Haiti vs New Zealand on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Haiti vs New Zealand WHAT International Friendly WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Tuesday, June 2, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Haiti and New Zealand will use this international friendly as an important step in their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Haiti is gearing up for its first appearance at the tournament since 1974 and will look to gain momentum before taking on Brazil, Morocco, and Scotland in the group stage.

New Zealand, on the other side, continues to fine-tune its squad ahead of clashes with Belgium, Iran, and Egypt. With both teams eager to test themselves against fellow World Cup qualifiers, this matchup promises to be an intriguing preview of what’s ahead, so don’t miss the action.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Haiti vs New Zealand and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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