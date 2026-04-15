Hugo Ekitike’s season-ending injury reportedly accelerates Liverpool plans, adding a striker reinforcement

Unlike the previous season, Liverpool are having a disappointing campaign, no longer competing for the Premier League and being eliminated from the UEFA Champions League. Alongside these struggles, Hugo Ekitike had to be substituted in the previous match, reportedly suffering a season-ending injury. Because of this, the Reds have allegedly accelerated their plans, now adding a striker reinforcement in their objectives.

According to L’Equipe, Hugo Ekitike has suffered a torn Achilles tendon, ruling him out of the 2026 World Cup with France. As a result, the forward could be sidelined for 7–9 months, missing the first half of next season and possibly returning in top form by the end of the 2026–27 season. For this reason, the Reds have reportedly decided to accelerate their transfer plans for the summer of 2026, with Anthony Gordon as their target.

Following Mohamed Salah’s departure at the end of the season, the Reds had decided to pursue a winger, reportedly making Yan Diomande their top priority. Alongside the Ivorian, they have also targeted a striker, with Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United emerging as the main objective. However, Liverpool are also closely monitoring Jarrod Bowen, Harry Wilson, Iliman Ndiaye, and Bazoumana Touré, according to TEAMtalk.

Unlike Ekitike, Anthony Gordon is not a natural centre-forward, but he mainly excels as a left winger. However, the Englishman has shown the ability to perform in this role, making his arrival a strong possibility. In addition, he could also provide depth on the flanks once the Frenchman returns. For this reason, he would be an ideal fit for the squad, although his transfer could exceed $100 million.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United celebrates scoring a goal.

Liverpool have already lost both of their starting forwards

Liverpool have not had success with their marquee attacking signings. After paying €240M (around $283M) for Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, both have suffered serious injuries in their first season at the club. While the Swede suffered a severe fibula fracture, the Frenchman suffered an Achilles tendon rupture, with both missing the chance to shine on the pitch in the Reds’ initial plan.

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Even though Isak is back, he’ll need to get back into competitive form, as he hasn’t managed to shine under Arne Slot. With just a few games left to secure a spot in the 2026–27 Champions League, the Swede will get plenty of playing time as he looks to recapture the form that made him shine at Newcastle United. Alongside him, Rio Ngumoha will play a more prominent role on the team, as he has impressed and will be untransferable for next season, reports Football Insider.

Hugo Ekitike had been the Reds’ most efficient striker. After playing 45 games, the Frenchman had emerged as the team’s top scorer, netting 17 goals. As a result, the team will face a tough challenge in replacing him, so Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah must step up to contribute to the scoring effort. With nearly nine months of recovery time, the possible arrival of Anthony Gordon would be an interesting alternative.