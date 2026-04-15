Christian Pulisic transfer battle brewing as Premier League duo Liverpool and Tottenham step up interest: Milan’s reported asking price emerges

Christian Pulisic finds himself at the center of growing transfer speculation despite a difficult run of form, as interest from Liverpool and Tottenham begins to intensify. The situation surrounding the winger has taken on a new dimension, with uncertainty over his future at Milan and questions about his role moving forward.

The season began with promise, as Milan found rhythm and attacking fluidity in the early months. Pulisic scored eight league goals between August and December, playing a central role in the team’s push near the top of the table. That early momentum, however, has faded as the campaign entered a more demanding phase.

The turn of the year has brought a dramatic shift in the Americans’ performances. He has not scored a competitive goal in 2026 and is currently enduring a drought of more than 100 days, a statistic that has raised concerns inside the club. Injuries have played their part, disrupting his consistency and limiting his overall impact in key matches.

Milan’s broader struggles have only increased scrutiny on Pulisic and the attacking unit. A heavy 3-0 defeat highlighted the team’s inconsistency, with just two wins in the last five league matches putting its Champions League hopes under threat. Despite being among the more active attackers on the pitch, Pulisic has found it difficult to influence decisive moments.

His inability to convert chances has mirrored the team’s struggles, contributing to a slide down the table at a crucial stage of the season. The Serie A giant remains in contention for a top-four finish, but the margin for error is shrinking. Upcoming fixtures are now seen as pivotal, both for Milan’s ambitions and for Pulisic’s future at San Siro.

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Milan’s reported asking price revealed

As speculation grows, attention has shifted to Milan’s stance on a potential transfer. According to Il Giornale, Milan would consider offers in the region of $65 million for Pulisic. With just one year remaining on his contract worth approximately $5.5 million per season, the Italian outfit is under pressure to make a decision.

Selling the 27-year-old winger could generate significant funds to reinvest in the squad, especially if Champions League qualification is not secured. At the same time, the club must weigh the loss of a high-profile player who has played a key role in its recent rebuild.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia match.

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Premier League interest gathers pace

The report adds that interest from England continues to gather momentum as two major clubs monitor the situation closely. Liverpool is reportedly exploring attacking reinforcements, while Tottenham views Pulisic as part of a potential rebuild. Both clubs see an opportunity to secure a proven player who has already experienced the demands of top-level soccer.

His revived reputation after leaving England, combined with his versatility and experience, makes him an attractive option despite recent struggles. The financial strength of Premier League sides means that meeting Milan’s valuation may not be a major obstacle. The key question is whether that interest will translate into a formal offer in the coming months.