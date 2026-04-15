Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA Champions League
Comments

Is Bukayo Saka playing? Projected lineups for Arsenal vs Sporting CP in the Champions League

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal.
© Warren Little/Getty ImagesBukayo Saka of Arsenal.

Arsenal host the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Sporting CP at the Emirates Stadium this Wednesday, looking to protect a slim lead and advance to the final four. While the Gunners enter as heavy favorites, the availability of star winger Bukayo Saka remains the primary storyline surrounding the North London side.

Bukayo Saka is unlikely to feature in the return leg against Sporting CP. The England international was widely expected to return for Saturday’s fixture against Bournemouth but failed to make the squad; his subsequent absence from Tuesday’s training session further dims the prospects of him playing a role in this continental decider.

Manager Mikel Arteta was noncommittal when asked if Saka or defender Jurrien Timber might return to the fold, offering only that “maybe one of them” could be involved. However, when pressed on the nature of the winger’s injury and its recent persistence, the Spaniard provided a bit more clarity for the worried Emirates faithful.

It’s something that he was carrying for a while. It was an Achilles issue,” Arteta said. “It’s progression but hopefully it’s going to be a matter of days and not weeks. But he has to see when the load is more how he responds to that kind of progression,” he added.

Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber of Arsenal.

Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber of Arsenal.

Arsenal navigating a fitness crisis

Saka isn’t the only concern for a depleted Arsenal squad; Tuesday’s training session raised red flags regarding several other key contributors. Missing from the main group were midfield anchors Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, along with defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Advertisement
How Arsenal’s win, draw, or loss against Sporting CP today could affect the UEFA Champions League bracket

see also

How Arsenal’s win, draw, or loss against Sporting CP today could affect the UEFA Champions League bracket

While Rice has reportedly recovered and should be available for selection, significant questions remain over whether Odegaard and Calafiori are fit enough to start. This personnel crunch may force Arteta to lean on his depth as he looks to defend a narrow 1-0 aggregate advantage in the Champions League clash.

Projected lineups for Arsenal and Sporting CP

Arsenal’s projected lineup (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard; Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli; Viktor Gyokeres.
Head coach: Mikel Arteta.

Sporting CP’s projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Giorgos Vagiannidis, Ousmane Diomande, Goncalo Inácio, Maximiliano Araújo; Morten Hjulmand, Hidemasa Morita; Geny Catamo, Francisco Trincao, Pedro Goncalves; Luis Javier Suarez.
Head coach: Rui Borges.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Bukayo Saka playing? Confirmed lineups for Sporting CP vs Arsenal in Champions League clash

Why isn’t Bukayo Saka playing? Confirmed lineups for Sporting CP vs Arsenal in Champions League clash

With Bukayo Saka out of the squad, Arsenal will be visiting Sporting CP for the first leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Bukayo Saka signs nearly $20M per year contract with Arsenal, still far from Manchester City’s Erling Haaland

Bukayo Saka signs nearly $20M per year contract with Arsenal, still far from Manchester City’s Erling Haaland

Bukayo Saka secured his future with Arsenal after signing a new contract, which is still nearly half of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Christian Pulisic better than Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Rodrygo: Milan star outpaces Europe’s best wingers and forwards in 2025

Christian Pulisic better than Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Rodrygo: Milan star outpaces Europe’s best wingers and forwards in 2025

Today, Pulisic stands statistically above elite contemporaries such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, and Rodrygo, while becoming one of Serie A’s most decisive match-winners.

Most valuable soccer players for summer 2025 revealed: Lamine Yamal dominates, Kylian Mbappe climbs but Vinicius slips – Surprisingly no PSG in sight

Most valuable soccer players for summer 2025 revealed: Lamine Yamal dominates, Kylian Mbappe climbs but Vinicius slips – Surprisingly no PSG in sight

With a month left in the 2025 summer transfer window, the landscape of world soccer has been shaken by Transfermarkt’s updated ranking of the most valuable players on the planet.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo