Is Bukayo Saka playing? Projected lineups for Arsenal vs Sporting CP in the Champions League

Arsenal host the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Sporting CP at the Emirates Stadium this Wednesday, looking to protect a slim lead and advance to the final four. While the Gunners enter as heavy favorites, the availability of star winger Bukayo Saka remains the primary storyline surrounding the North London side.

Bukayo Saka is unlikely to feature in the return leg against Sporting CP. The England international was widely expected to return for Saturday’s fixture against Bournemouth but failed to make the squad; his subsequent absence from Tuesday’s training session further dims the prospects of him playing a role in this continental decider.

Manager Mikel Arteta was noncommittal when asked if Saka or defender Jurrien Timber might return to the fold, offering only that “maybe one of them” could be involved. However, when pressed on the nature of the winger’s injury and its recent persistence, the Spaniard provided a bit more clarity for the worried Emirates faithful.

“It’s something that he was carrying for a while. It was an Achilles issue,” Arteta said. “It’s progression but hopefully it’s going to be a matter of days and not weeks. But he has to see when the load is more how he responds to that kind of progression,” he added.

Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber of Arsenal.

Arsenal navigating a fitness crisis

Saka isn’t the only concern for a depleted Arsenal squad; Tuesday’s training session raised red flags regarding several other key contributors. Missing from the main group were midfield anchors Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, along with defender Riccardo Calafiori.

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see also How Arsenal’s win, draw, or loss against Sporting CP today could affect the UEFA Champions League bracket

While Rice has reportedly recovered and should be available for selection, significant questions remain over whether Odegaard and Calafiori are fit enough to start. This personnel crunch may force Arteta to lean on his depth as he looks to defend a narrow 1-0 aggregate advantage in the Champions League clash.

Projected lineups for Arsenal and Sporting CP

Arsenal’s projected lineup (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard; Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli; Viktor Gyokeres.

Head coach: Mikel Arteta.

Sporting CP’s projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Giorgos Vagiannidis, Ousmane Diomande, Goncalo Inácio, Maximiliano Araújo; Morten Hjulmand, Hidemasa Morita; Geny Catamo, Francisco Trincao, Pedro Goncalves; Luis Javier Suarez.

Head coach: Rui Borges.

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