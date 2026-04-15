Bayern vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals Second Leg

Bayern Munich showed that they are one of the best teams in the world by defeating Real Madrid. They managed to impose their dominance throughout the match, with Harry Kane and Serge Gnabry standing out. However, Kylian Mbappé kept the Spanish side’s hopes alive by reducing the deficit on the scoreboard. Because of this, today’s Champions League Quarterfinals clash is expected to be highly competitive.

Although they only shone in the final minutes, Real Madrid showed that they do not need to dominate, but rather to be clinical. Because of this, Los Blancos arrive with full expectations of overturning the aggregate score, needing a victory by two goals or more to secure their place in the semifinals. However, they face the significant absence of Aurélien Tchouaméni, forcing key changes in their lineup.

Coach Álvaro Arbeloa could opt to deploy Federico Valverde as a defensive midfielder, allowing Jude Bellingham to take on a more advanced role in central areas. With this setup, they aim to maintain defensive solidity while also having the power to counterattack the German side, where Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Jr. are expected to be crucial, as they must be highly efficient in front of goal.

Holding an advantage on the scoreboard and playing at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich come in as clear favorites. In addition, coach Vincent Kompany keeps his squad intact, with Serge Gnabry returning from physical issues and Harry Kane and Manuel Neuer performing at their best. However, Michael Olise and Luis Díaz face the tough task of being efficient in front of goal, as their missed chances in the first leg significantly limited Bayern’s edge in the tie.