As the summer months continue, much of the attention in the soccer world revolves around national teams. After all, many of the top domestic global leagues are currently in the offseason. As a result, many players, especially around Europe, are now vacationing to recharge their batteries.

Other players, particularly the top European and Western Hemisphere stars, have been competing in major tournaments with their national teams. Both Copa America 2024 and Euro 2024 have been playing simultaneously over the last month or so. The competitions are widely thought to be the best national team tournaments outside of the World Cup.

With tensions high, head coaches of these teams are expected to guide their squads to glory. As seen with the USMNT, failure is not necessarily an option. U.S. Soccer recently fired manager Gregg Berhalter for his inability to even reach the Copa America knockout round. With the Americans looking for a new boss, a chunk of the conversation regarding Berhalter’s successor will involve money.

Six other Copa America coaches make more than Berhalter

According to reports, Berhalter was raking in $2.2 million annually to lead the Stars and Stripes. While certainly not a small figure, it was not one of the biggest figures among Copa America coaches. Bolavip claims that Uruguay manager Marcelo Bielsa was the highest-paid coach at the tournament. The Argentine agreed to a $4 million salary when he signed the deal in May of 2023.

Brazil‘s Dorival Junior also supposedly earns around $4 million per year as well. The Brazilians previously exited the Copa America in the quarterfinals at the hands of Bielsa and Uruguay. Bielsa, however, also failed to lift the trophy, as his team was recently beaten by Colombia.

Along with these two respected managers, Chile‘s Ricardo Gareca ($3.7 million), Paraguay‘s recently fired Daniel Garnero and Venezuela’s Fernando Batista (both at $3 million), and World Cup-winning Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni ($2.6 million) all make more money than Berhalter.

Top European managers can make even more money

Multiple Euro 2024 managers, however, currently earn even higher salaries than these Copa America coaches. England’s Gareth Southgate leads the way with annual wages of $6.3 million. The Three Lions boss has been under constant fire in recent years for failing to deliver a trophy to the fan base. Nevertheless, Southgate can finally earn a major trophy on Sunday with a win against Spain in the Euro final.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann also reportedly makes about $5.2 million. The 36-year-old former Bayern Munich boss is one of the brightest young minds in the sport. Surprisingly, Roberto Martinez is also one of the highest-paid national team coaches at $4.3 million. The Spaniard is currently at the helm of Portugal.

France‘s Didier Deschamps ($4.1 million), Italy‘s Luciano Spalletti and Netherlands boss Ronaldo Koeman (both at $3.2 million) round out the biggest earners at Euro 2024. Luis de la Fuente has taken Spain to the tournament final despite raking in just $1.3 million in annual wages.

While still making a solid living, these national team coaches cannot compete financially with several Premier League managers. Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola supposedly earns $20 million per year. Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Manchester United’s Erik ten Hag, and Aston Villa boss Unai Emery all also make at least $8 million annually as well.

Club coaches, however, undoubtedly put in more work each year compared to national team managers. Top European clubs can play over 50 total fixtures every season. National teams, on the other hand, typically play around half as many matches each year.

PHOTOS: IMAGO