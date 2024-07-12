NBC Sports is diving straight into its soccer coverage during the Paris Olympics. NBCUniversal, which includes Telemundo Deportes and Peacock, is preparing for its most comprehensive coverage of the Olympics ever.

For English-language audiences, much of that centers around Peacock, the broadcaster’s streaming service. With the development of streaming, fans can expect to see every single Olympic event on Peacock.

On television, every game will be shown on either Telemundo or Universo. In total, there are 58 matches across 18 days. Telemundo Deportes will have commentators at the stadiums. Plus, Telemundo Deporters is promising 12 hours of coverage on days when Olympic soccer is played.

That’s a heavy dose of soccer. For the first time since 2008, the USA men’s youth national team is competing at the Olympics. Then, the United States Women’s National Team looks to shake off its two shaky tournaments from the 2020 Summer Olympics and the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The USWNT is always a major draw for Olympic coverage in the United States despite failing to reach the Gold Medal game in the last two Olympics.

The USWNT, under the tutelage of new head coach Emma Hayes, is in a group with Zambia, Germany and Australia. Hayes’ side opens its tournament against Zambia, which should mean three points. Both Germany and Australia pose tough tests for the Americans. Only the top two teams in each group advance. Therefore, at least one of the United States, Germany and Australia will not compete in the knockout stages.

US men’s Olympic soccer returns to games

While the USWNT features its full senior squad, the men’s team consists mostly of youth players. Marko Mitrovic, the head coach of the US Olympic squad, named an 18-player roster with three players fitting the overage designation. Those are Walker Zimmerman, Miles Robinson and Djordje Mihailovic. The rest of the squad features players from across the globe that would be considered young. For many of these players, it is a chance to represent the United States at the top level. Therefore, it is enjoyable for viewers to see the USMNT with a different look than the men who recently played in the Copa America.

Below, you can find the schedule of all games that involve the US men’s and women’s Olympic teams. Plus, there are other standout games that soccer fans will want to watch.

NBC soccer schedule at 2024 Olympics

These are only live showings of games. NBC’s channels will often play replays of games on other channels in more prime timeslots. As seen, each of the group-stage games including the United States are available live on US TV. Games involving other nations will also be available on Peacock. For those without Peacock, Universo and Telemundo will have live coverage of every soccer game, men’s or women’s, at the Olympics in Spanish.

NBC has already announced its commentators throughout the schedule of soccer for the Olympics this summer. Jon Champion and Julie Foudy will work the USWNT games at the Olympics. The men’s side will have Joe Speight on play-by-play duties alongside Tim Howard.

Wednesday, July 25

MEN’S Soccer: United States vs. France – 3 p.m. – USA Network & Telemundo

Thursday, July 26

WOMEN’S Soccer: Spain vs. Japan – 11 a.m. – USA Network & Telemundo

WOMEN’S Soccer: United States vs. Zambia – 3 p.m. – USA Network & Universo

Saturday, July 27

MEN’S Soccer: United States vs. New Zealand – 1 p.m. – USA Network & Telemundo

Sunday, July 28

WOMEN’S Soccer: United States vs. Germany – 3 p.m. – USA Network & Telemundo

Tuesday, July 30

MEN’S Soccer: United States vs. Guinea – 1 p.m. – USA Network & Telemundo

Wednesday, July 31

WOMEN’S Soccer: United States vs. Australia – 3 p.m. – E! & Universo

Tuesday, Aug. 6

WOMEN’S Soccer: Semifinal 1 – Noon – USA Network & Telemundo or Universo

WOMEN’S Soccer: Semifinal 2 – 3 p.m. E! & Telemundo or Universo

Friday, Aug. 9

WOMEN’S Soccer: Bronze Medal Match – 9 a.m. – USA Network & Telemundo or Universo

MEN’S Soccer: Final – Noon – USA Network & Telemundo or Universo

Saturday, Aug. 10

WOMEN’S Soccer: Final – 11 a.m. – USA Network & Telemundo or Universo

