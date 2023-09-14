This Paraguay National Team TV schedule has each match featuring La Albirroja available to USA viewers.

Paraguay might not immediately come to mind when thinking of strong South American soccer nations, but they have been extremely competitive over the years.

The White and Red have appeared in eight FIFA World Cups – most recently in 2010. That year, the last of four appearances in a row, was also their best performance, reaching the quarterfinals and finishing eighth. They’ve made the knockout stage in their last four appearances.

At Copa América, the side has done quite well. They won twice, in 1953 and 1979, and finished as runners-up six times. Their eight finals appearances are the fourth-most of any nation – only Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil have done better.

Paraguay TV schedule and streaming links

First game: May 11, 1919 (Loss vs Argentina in Asunción)

Manager: Guillermo Barros Schelotto

Best World Cup finish: 8th (2010)

Best Copa América Finish: Champions (1963, 1979)

Where can I watch the Paraguay match?

Copa América and World Cup Qualifying and the main events each cycle for South American sides.

FOX Sports has Copa América in English, with Univision/TUDN airing games in Spanish. 2024 sees the tournament returning to the USA, adding six CONCACAF teams.

CONMEBOL’s double-round robin World Cup Qualifying is back for the 2026 cycle. Home games are shown on the Fanatiz pay-per-view streaming option.

Friendlies can appear almost anywhere, depending on the opponent and location of the game This page will have the latest listings of any match that will air in the US, so check back frequently.

Photo: Imago