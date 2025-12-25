Trending topics:
Hansi Flick has reportedly set clear plan for Marcus Rashford’s future at Barcelona ahead the 2026-27 season

By Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, prepares Marcus Rashford as substitute during the LaLiga EA Sports match.
Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, prepares Marcus Rashford as substitute during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

After years of inconsistency at Manchester United, Marcus Rashford has finally found stability at Barcelona, a level he hadn’t displayed in quite some time. Despite his progress, Raphinha continues to start as the left winger, sparking debate over the Englishman’s continuity given his high salary and transfer value. However, coach Hansi Flick has reportedly made a decision about the 28-year-old ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to Matteo Moretto, Hansi Flick has made it clear to Barcelona that keeping Marcus Rashford beyond his loan spell is a top priority, valuing his quick adaptation and collective work. As a result, the Blaugranas are reportedly already working with Manchester United to reach an agreement for his transfer, as they aim to reduce the €35 million (approximately $40.5 million) purchase option.

Far from prioritizing a return to Manchester United, Marcus Rashford has sent a clear message to the Red Devils by putting Barcelona first. In addition, the Englishman is reportedly willing to make an effort and lower his salary demands in order to remain with the Spanish club. At 28 years old, Rashford is looking to rediscover his best version and compete for major titles, such as the UEFA Champions League.

Since arriving in Barcelona, Marcus has earned his place as a regular option on the left wing within the rotation. While Raphinha remains the established starter, Rashford has managed to score seven goals and provide 11 assists, making it clear he has the quality to stay with the team for the long term. Despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Rashford has chosen to set that possibility aside and focus exclusively on the Culers.

Barcelona&#039;s Marcus Rashford celebrating after scoring a goal

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s third goal.

Marcus Rashford could offer a dynamic alternative for Barcelona

One of the biggest doubts surrounding the loan signing of Marcus Rashford is his role in the lineup. With Raphinha, Fermín López, and Lamine Yamal already established in the starting XI, the Englishman would be pushed into an important role off the bench—something it is unclear whether he would fully accept. That said, the 28-year-old star can offer Hansi Flick’s Barcelona plenty of tactical alternatives, giving the team a better chance to win everything.

Rashford set for permanent transfer? Barcelona reportedly make bold request to seal stunning move

see also

Rashford set for permanent transfer? Barcelona reportedly make bold request to seal stunning move

His pace, vision, and goal-scoring ability, Rashford could give Hansi Flick multiple options to adjust to different opponents. In the event of injury or a dip in form from any of the usual starters, Marcus could step in and deliver an immediate impact, while also changing games from the bench. With the growing number of matches each season, having an experienced player like the Englishman provides security in the rotation, helping protect the squad’s fitness.

Rashford’s experience wins out over youth at Barcelona

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Barcelona appeared to favor the arrival of a young winger to provide cover for Raphinha, following the model of Roony Bardghji’s signing. In that context, names such as Malick Fofana and Antonio Nusa emerged as strong alternatives. However, Hansi Flick’s firm opinion changed the club’s plans, shifting its focus toward securing the continuity of the English winger.

Far from being a bad decision, it is a decision that seeks to minimize risk. Having shone since his arrival at the team, Rashford’s continuity is quite logical, as he can bring quality and consistency. This is quite the opposite of the arrival of Nusa or Fofana, as such young players could demand regular starting spots and have not demonstrated consistent talent at the elite level, something that the Englishman has already achieved.

