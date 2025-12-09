Marcus Rashford reportedly takes firm stance on his Barcelona future amid PSG rumors

Marcus Rashford has managed to revive his career since arriving at Barcelona, showcasing impressive speed and vision. Although he has not yet secured a spot in the starting lineup, coach Hansi Flick considers him one of the key pieces in his rotation. Given his rising level, the Englishman has been linked to reported interest from PSG. Because of this, the 28-year-old star has supposedly made a clear decision regarding his future.

According to TEAMtalk, Marcus Rashford has reportedly informed Manchester United that he only wants to join Barcelona once his loan ends in June 2026. With this, the Englishman aims to make it clear that the PSG rumors will not go anywhere as long as the option to stay with the Spanish club remains on the table. With this move, the Red Devils may be forced to lower their financial demands and make easier his move to the Culers.

Even though Marcus has managed to show an imposing level of play, Barcelona are not entirely convinced about making use of the purchase option valued at €35 million (approximately $40.5 million). This does not mean that the Englishman has no chances of staying, since the Culers are looking to analyze his potential permanent arrival at the end of the season, based on his consistency and impact on the team.

In case Barcelona decide to buy Rashford, they have set a series of conditions for the Englishman in order to reach an agreement. According to Diario Sport, the Culers would look to reduce the price tag proposed by Manchester United and for Marcus to accept a substantial salary reduction with a contract until 2030. Due to the strong interest of the 28-year-old star, these conditions might not be an impediment to completing his arrival.

Experience or youth? Barcelona face a massive choice with Rashford

Not only has Marcus Rashford expressed his desire to stay in Barcelona, but Hansi Flick has also said he is happy to have the Englishman on the team. His vision of the game and quick adaptation to the style of play have been a pleasant surprise. However, the Culers are reportedly debating whether to bet on Rashford or sign a young player, with two options already on the table.

see also Hansi Flick leads Barcelona to shatter a 95-year-old club LaLiga’s record, propelling Lamine Yamal to a bold new role in the lineup

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona have not ruled out the possibility of signing Rashford but are still following two young wingers: Malick Fofana from Olympique Lyon and Antonio Nusa from RB Leipzig. With both players being above €30 million (around $34.8 million), the Culers place high value on the fact that Marcus is already a proven talent. Because of this, the front office is supposedly still debating between experience and youth.

With a large part of the season still ahead, Marcus Rashford must continue his upward progression to settle the debate. If he improves his defensive contribution and maintains his offensive output, Barcelona could opt to keep him under a reduced transfer fee. However, it does not mean that young players would be ruled out, since the potential departure of Robert Lewandowski could make Ferran Torres become a striker and open space on the left wing.