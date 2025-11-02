Rashford set for permanent transfer? Barcelona reportedly make bold request to seal stunning move

Following Ansu Fati’s departure, Barcelona sought a capable left winger to occasionally replace Raphinha, who faced no competition for the spot. In response, Marcus Rashford joined the team, despite criticism stemming from his past performances. However, the Englishman’s impressive impact surprised everyone, prompting the Culers to consider a permanent signing under two clear conditions.

According to Diario Sport, Barcelona are willing to consider signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United if he maintains the form he has shown so far. However, the Culers are imposing two clear conditions: a lower salary but with a contract valid until 2030. With this, the player would earn more money and gain long-term stability. In addition, the transfer fee could be around $40 million, which is still affordable for the team.

With Raphinha sidelined due to injury, Marcus Rashford has seized his opportunities and thrived. Since joining Barcelona, the Englishman has appeared in 14 matches, tallying six goals and providing seven assists. His impressive form has minimized the impact of the Brazilian’s absence, underscoring the importance of the 28-year-old star. Moreover, he has expressed his deepen desire to remain at the Culers in a long-term tenure, motivating his performance.

Although Marcus has impressed with his performance, the key to his potential permanent arrival at Barcelona hinges on how he does when Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski return. If he maintains his level alongside these players, another factor to consider will be his role in the team as a secondary role may lead the English star to look for another challenge.

Marcus Rashford’s versatility could unlock a stunning move to Barcelona

Barcelona are facing great uncertainty regarding their offense. Robert Lewandowski, despite being in great form, may not have his contract renewed due to high salary demands and his veteran age. With potential moves for players like Victor Osimhen, Julian Alvarez, and Harry Kane proving complex, Marcus Rashford’s versatility could be pivotal for Hansi Flick’s team in the long-term.

In Lewandowski’s absence due to injury, Ferran Torres has stepped up admirably, scoring crucial goals. However, the potential departure of the Polish star would leave him as the sole option up front. Consequently, if Rashford performs as a center forward, as he has on several occasions at Manchester United, he could secure a key role and earn significantly more playing time. Nonetheless, coach Hansi Flick has yet to try the Englishman in that spot.

Deco, Barcelona’s sporting director, believes the team should not become fixated on signing a traditional center forward, suggesting they could adapt without this profile given Ferran Torres’s presence, as reported via ESPN. Thus, the potential addition of Marcus Rashford, both as a winger and a center forward, could offer numerous advantages for the team’s future.