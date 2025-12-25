Trending topics:
Comments

Mohamed Salah could soon see his Liverpool replacement as a Bundesliga star emerges as a top January 2026 target

By Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match.

Mohamed Salah‘s tenure at Liverpool seems to be approaching its conclusion, with his departure looking inevitable at some point during the current season. Meanwhile, Alexander Isak’s injury has hastened the Reds’ plans to pursue attacking reinforcements. Among the various options that have arisen, one standout player from the Bundesliga has emerged as a potential addition for January 2026.

With the complications surrounding the arrival of Antoine Semenyo, who is nearing a move to Manchester City, Liverpool seem to have shifted their focus to another talent. According to Anfield Index, Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi has become one of the Liverpool’s primary targets ahead of January 2026. Although the 23-year-old star is under contract until 2027, reports suggest he could leave Germany for £20 million (approximately $27 million).

Unlike the 2024-25 season, Adeyemi has struggled to shine at Borussia Dortmund this year. He has scored only six goals and recorded three assists in 22 games, a noticeable drop from his 12 goals and 11 assists last season. As a result, he has become a rotation player and lost his starting spot. Moreover, his relationship with coach Nico Kovac has suffered as well, following a negative reaction when he was substituted in the latest game.

Not only is Karim Adeyemi’s limited role pushing him toward an exit, but an unusual personal situation is also a factor. According to BILD, the 23-year-old star wants to leave Borussia Dortmund because his girlfriend wishes to live in a major European city. In this context, Liverpool’s emergence could make his departure from Germany a reality, as it would also represent a significant step forward in his professional career with a move to the Premier League.

Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund.

Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund.

Not only Adeyemi: Liverpool also reportedly eye two attacking options

Salah’s stay until the end of the season remains a real possibility, but the potential arrival of Karim Adeyemi aligns with Liverpool’s plans. Interest from clubs such as Manchester United, Arsenal, and FC Barcelona have prompted the Reds to keep their options open. They are also considering two other alternatives to strengthen the attack, making the January 2026 transfer window a potentially promising one.

Mohamed Salah tenure at Liverpool faces new shift: The Reds’ ownership reportedly makes stance on the Egyptian

see also

Mohamed Salah tenure at Liverpool faces new shift: The Reds’ ownership reportedly makes stance on the Egyptian

According to Ekrem Konur of CaughtOffSide, Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain is generating significant excitement at Liverpool. The 23-year-old, under contract until 2028, could become part of a blockbuster transfer. He joined PSG in 2023 for €45 million, and the club is eager to extend his deal. Consequently, securing his transfer in January 2026 could prove challenging for the Reds, but Barcola remains a viable option.

Not only Adeyemi and Barcola, but Harvey Elliott has also emerged as a strong, cost-free alternative. Despite being on loan at Aston Villa, Liverpool retain the player’s sporting rights and could bring him back, as he is not enjoying a prominent role. While Arne Slot has publicly stated that the player will remain with the Villans, a potential return could prove to be a smart move, given that it would come at no cost.

