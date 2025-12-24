Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Marcus Rashford delivers strong message to Manchester United on his future at Barcelona: ‘I felt very welcomed’

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona applauds the fans.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesMarcus Rashford of FC Barcelona applauds the fans.

After years of inconsistent performances, Marcus Rashford seems to have found his ideal place at Barcelona. While he is not always a starter, he frequently sees significant playing time alongside Lamine Yamal. However, his permanent stay with the team remains uncertain due to his high cost. In light of this, the Englishman has sent a strong message to Manchester United about his future, clearly stating his intentions.

What I want is to stay at Barca. It’s the ultimate goal, but it’s not the reason I’m training hard and giving my all. The purpose is to win. Barca are a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles… I’m settling in really well at the club and in the city. From the moment I arrived, I felt very welcomed… For me, the reason I’m here is to help the team win trophies; last season was fantastic, but life moves very fast, things change,” Marcus Rashford said, via Diario Sport.

With a supposed purchase option estimated at €30–35 million, Barcelona would reportedly be reluctant to exercise it, as the player is 28 years old, and it would represent a fairly high investment. However, the Englishman’s performances have led the Blaugranas to consider buying him, although his transfer would need to be negotiated with the Red Devils—something the player himself appears to be pushing through his constant public statements.

Not only his strong on-field contribution with Lamine Yamal but also his total commitment to the team has impressed Hansi Flick. The Englishman is also reportedly willing to lower his salary demands, making a move to Barcelona easier. As a result, interest from PSG and Atlético Madrid may fail to progress, as Marcus Rashford is fully focused on staying permanently at the Culers, where he would be an important player in the rotation.

Barcelona star Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona misses a chance during the Girona game.

Rashford’s Barcelona future may hinge on a key departure

As long as Raphinha stays fully fit, Hansi Flick will start him on the left wing, while Lamine Yamal and Roony Bardghji take charge of the right. With Ferran Torres established as the first-choice striker, Marcus Rashford serves as the alternative to the Brazilian on the left side. Although his performance suggests a potential purchase, Barcelona may first need to address the future of a player who is set to return in the 2026-27 season.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi-like numbers: Lamine Yamal finishes 2025 ahead of Kylian Mbappe in crucial attacking feat

see also

Lionel Messi-like numbers: Lamine Yamal finishes 2025 ahead of Kylian Mbappe in crucial attacking feat

According to Romain Molina, Ansu Fati is set to return to the Blaugranas after his loan spell at AS Monaco, having failed to shine. Not being contemplated in Hansi Flick’s plans, the 23-year-old star could leave the team, but his multimillion-dollar salary complicates the interest of several teams, reports Adrian Sanchez in MasQuePelotas. In case Fati does not find another destination, his huge salary could prevent Rashford’s registration, making his arrival impossible.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Amorim’s Manchester United suffer Boxing Day blow as two stars are injured vs. Newcastle United

Amorim’s Manchester United suffer Boxing Day blow as two stars are injured vs. Newcastle United

Set to face Newcastle United on Boxing Day, Ruben Amorim will have to deal with the absence of two Manchester United stars due to injury.

$88M star Antoine Semenyo reportedly makes final decision amid Man United, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool interest

$88M star Antoine Semenyo reportedly makes final decision amid Man United, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool interest

After drawing the interest of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool, $88M star Antoine Semenyo has reportedly made a final decision on his future.

Conte takes swipe at Manchester United over McTominay, Højlund after Napoli Supercoppa Italiana win

Conte takes swipe at Manchester United over McTominay, Højlund after Napoli Supercoppa Italiana win

After claiming the Supercoppa Italiana on Monday, Napoli head coach Antonio Conte made a subtle jab to Manchester United over star duo of Scott McTominay and Rasmus Højlund.

Christian Pulisic’s gain, Real Madrid’s pain: The Luka Modric decision that changed everything for Xabi Alonso

Christian Pulisic’s gain, Real Madrid’s pain: The Luka Modric decision that changed everything for Xabi Alonso

The departure of Luka Modric, taken against the wishes of Xabi Alonso, has reshaped two elite squads—and revealed how one club’s calculated gamble has become another’s competitive advantage.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo