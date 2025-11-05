Hakimi injury update: PSG star raises concerns for Morocco ahead of Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco are preparing to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they are considered one of the main favorites. That status comes thanks to stars like Achraf Hakimi, who has caused concern after suffering an injury while playing for Paris Saint-Germain this week.

PSG lost 2-1 at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday in Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Hakimi had to be replaced in the final minutes of the first half after taking a hard foul from Luis Diaz, who had scored both goals for the German side and was later sent off.

“Achraf Hakimi has severely sprained his left ankle,” PSG announced Wednesday through a statement on their official website, which also detailed the condition of other squad members dealing with physical issues.

Although the French club did not provide a clear timeline for the defender’s recovery, they were emphatic in stating that the ankle injury “will leave him unavailable for several weeks.” At the same time, they added: “A further update will be provided after the international break.”

Problems for PSG

Hakimi’s injury is a significant blow for Paris Saint-Germain, given the importance the right-back has had for the team in recent seasons. But that is not all, as several other stars are also sidelined under head coach Luis Enrique.

Dembele also suffered an injury during the match against Bayern Munich and will miss upcoming PSG and France fixtures. The club explained in the statement that Ousmane “has picked up an injury to his left calf and will therefore remain on the treatment table for the next few weeks.”

Two more key players are also out. Desire Doue continues rehabilitation after suffering a right thigh injury on October 29. And Nuno Mendes, after spraining his left knee, will remain out for several more weeks.

Morocco worried about Hakimi

Beyond PSG’s injury woes, the ones most concerned about Hakimi’s health are undoubtedly Morocco. For them, the defender is a key player—not only one of the team’s best performers but also a symbol of national soccer.

It is certain that Achraf will miss the November international break, during which Morocco will face Mozambique and Uganda in friendly matches. But the bigger concern is what comes next: from December 21 to January 18, they will host the Africa Cup of Nations.

The injury update from PSG mentions a few weeks on the sidelines but does not provide a specific recovery timeline for the defender. However, estimates are positive, and it is speculated that Hakimi will be back in time to represent his country in the continental tournament, which is still a month and a half away.

What to expect from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will feature 24 teams divided into six groups of four, who will face each other in the group stage. The top two from each group will advance directly to the round of 16, along with the four best third-place teams.

The tournament officially kicks off on December 21 with the match between Morocco and Comoros in Group A. Mali and Zambia complete that group. Other top attractions across the tournament include Mohamed Salah’s Egypt, reigning champions Ivory Coast, and Nigeria.